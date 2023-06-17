scorecardresearch
Sudhanshu Rai to feature in new sci-fi thriller flick set in Indian heartland

Storyteller-actor Sudhanshu Rai who is well-known for his repertoire of projects will next be seen in his upcoming sci-fi thriller film.

By Agency News Desk
Sudhanshu Rai

Storyteller-actor Sudhanshu Rai who is well-known for his repertoire of projects such as ‘Chaipatti’, ‘Detective Boomrah’ and ‘Chintaa Mani’ will next be seen in his upcoming sci-fi thriller film. Helmed by director Puneet Sharma, a major portion of the film has been shot in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Sudhanshu Rai will be sharing the big screen with notable actors such as Sourabh Raaj Jain, Hiten Tejwani, Shobhit Sujay and Manisha Sharma.

Giving insights about the shooting and his experience and challenges on set, he said: “I play the protagonist of the film who traverses through both urban as well as rural landscapes, and the series of events that unfold in these settings from the core of this enthralling thriller. It weaves together the story as well as other distinct characters in the film, of which some are even larger than life.”

He added: “As a filmmaker as well as an actor, I ensured that we engage in productive and rigorous workshops, so that justice could be done with each character. This helped us all immensely in understanding our layered characters. Apart from this, in the pre-production stage, we ensured that the story line was well etched out and apt for the audience who will watch it on the big screen.

“The casting itself was an intense process wherein the director, Puneet Sharma, and I were not willing to compromise in any manner. You would see for yourself when you see popular actors playing characters that they have never portrayed before.”

On shooting process, he said: “Also, we shot major portion of the film at a village near Gorakhpur, and shooting in remote locations come with its own set of challenges. Thanks to great teamwork, we were able to overcome the initial hiccups and completed the schedule within designated time.”

“In our arts setting and design too, which would be a compelling part of our film, we created opportunities for local artisans and craftsmen, whose excellence would be no short of a visual treat.”

Speaking about his reunion with ‘Chintaa Mani’ director Puneet Sharma for the new project, he said: “My association with Puneet dates back to even before I ventured into filmmaking. As a matter of fact, it was a sort of joint vision of ours to delve into the mesmerising world of celluloid.”

“Puneet made his directorial debut with Chintaa Mani, wherein he was lauded for meticulously handling and presenting a blend of complex genres. Besides, he has been a core member of the writing and direction teams of all our previous releases, Chaipatti and Detective Boomrah.”

Notably, apart from being a filmmaker and actor, Sudhanshu is also a popular storyteller across podcasts, FM Radio and has his own YouTube channel ‘Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai’ where he narrates stories.

