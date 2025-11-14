Sunita Ahuja Drops Hint On Working With Salman Khan Post‑Govinda Fallout: ‘He Met Me With…’ Read Now

Bollywood actor Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, recently made a memorable appearance on Bigg Boss 19, where her friendly rapport with host Salman Khan instantly won viewers over. The light-hearted banter between the two became one of the highlights of the episode, prompting many fans to wonder whether Sunita and Salman might collaborate in the future.

In her latest YouTube vlog, Sunita addressed the buzzing question when a viewer asked her whether the effortless chemistry between her and Salman on the show could lead to a joint project. The question posed to her was, “Aapki aur Salman Khan ki chemistry fire thi Bigg Boss mein, saath mein kuch kijiyega? (Your chemistry with Salman Khan was on fire on Bigg Boss. Do you plan to work together?)”

Responding with her characteristic warmth, Sunita clarified that there is nothing planned at the moment but expressed genuine admiration for Salman. “We don’t know anything yet. If we do something together, I will most definitely tell you guys the good news first. I would really like to work with Salman because he is a really nice person. He met me with utmost warmth, and I felt really good. Thank you, Salman,” she said.

Sunita and Salman’s playful interaction on Bigg Boss 19 continues to be widely discussed. During her appearance, Sunita jokingly asked Salman if he had any tips on “improving one’s partner,” clearly pulling Govinda’s leg. She told Salman, “You know more than me. I came to ask you how to improve your partner.” To this, Salman quipped, “Only one person can correct him.” Sunita fired back with a witty line of her own, saying, “It’s been 40 years since I’ve been able to correct him. That’s why I’ve come to ask you for some tips.” Salman teased further, adding, “We’ll talk when we work together. But I hope he doesn’t correct me…”

Fans fondly recalled that Salman and Govinda previously shared the screen in the 2007 comedy hit Partner, making the banter even more nostalgic.

During the vlog, Sunita also addressed concerns about Govinda’s recent health scare. The actor was hospitalised after briefly losing consciousness at his Mumbai residence. Sunita assured fans that he is now completely fine. “Govinda is completely fit. He was working out really hard to prepare for his new film Duniyadaari when he fainted,” she shared.

With Sunita’s candid revelations and Govinda’s recovery, fans are now hopeful to see the beloved star onscreen again soon—and maybe even a Sunita–Salman collaboration in the future.

