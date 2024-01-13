Sunny Deol reminisces about Lohri of ‘simpler times’, mom’s sweets

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has reflected upon the warmth of Lohri, reminiscing sweet memories of the celebrations. He extended greetings to his fans on the festival.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny, who enjoys 3.5 million followers shared a happy picture of himself enjoying the festival.

He can be seen dancing in front of the Lohri fire, wearing a grey long sleeves cardigan, black tee shirt, grey joggers, and a black bucket cap.

The ‘Tridev’ actor penned a heartwarming note, which read as: “Reflecting on the warmth of Lohri, memories of my mom’s sweets and the shared laughter of the neighbourhood celebrations flood my heart. In the hustle of today, I cherish those simpler times…Wishing everyone very prosperous Lohri.”

In 2023, Sunny marked a historic success with his action movie ‘Gadar 2’.

Meanwhile, he has joined forces with actor Ayushmann Khurrana for ‘Border 2’. The film, helmed by J.P. Dutta’s daughter, producer-writer Nidhi Dutta, is expected to start shooting in the first quarter of 2024.

He also has ‘Baap’, ‘Lahore 1947’, and ‘Soorya’ in the pipeline.

