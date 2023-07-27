scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sunny Deol says 'hatred' between India, Pakistan is because of 'political game'

Punjab’s Gurdaspur Sunny Deol blamed "political games" for the "hatred" between India and Pakistan.

By Agency News Desk
Sunny Deol says 'hatred' between India, Pakistan is because of 'political game'
Sunny Deol says 'hatred' between India, Pakistan is because of 'political game'

Bollywood star and BJP MP from Punjab’s Gurdaspur Sunny Deol blamed “political games” for the “hatred” between India and Pakistan.

The actor made the remark during grand trailer launch of ‘Gadar 2’ on Kargil Diwas. Filmmaker Anil Sharma, stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Sunny said, “Kuch le jane ya lene-dene ki baat nahi hoti hai. Baat hoti hai insaniyat ki. Jhagde nahi hone chahiye.” “Dono taraf utna hi pyar hai, yeh siyasi khel hota hai jo sab nafratein paida karta hai. Aur woh hi aap dekhenge iss film mein bhi. Janta nahi koi chahti ki ek dusre ke sath hum jhagda kare. Aakhir hai toh sab iss hi mitti se.”

‘Gadar 2’ is the sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, which was released in 2001. The Indian Hindi-language romantic period action drama film directed by Anil Sharma and set during the Partition of India in 1947.

Loosely based on the life of Boota Singh, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Amrish Puri and Lillete Dubey. In 2001, Ameesha bagged Sakeena’s role out of 500 girls who auditioned for the role.

Set in 1971, ‘Gadar 2’ will feature Tara Singh returning to Lahore, Pakistan in the midst of an anti-India “Crush India” campaign, to bring back his son Charanjeet.

Co-produced by Anil and Zee Studios, ‘Gadar 2’ is slated for release on August 11.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
FIFA Women's World Cup: Netherlands hold defending champions USA to 1-1 draw
Next article
Matt Damon recollects kissing Scarlett Johansson was 'hell'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Jofra Archer on course to be fit for England's 50-over World Cup defence, says Paul Farbrace

Sports

Japan Open: Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag storm into quarterfinals; Treesa-Gayatri ousted

News

Cillian Murphy open to playing Ken in 'Barbie' sequel

News

Big B trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet; netizens say ‘Ask this in KBC’

Technology

AstroTalk has democratised online astrology services in India: Founder

News

Matt Damon recollects kissing Scarlett Johansson was 'hell'

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Netherlands hold defending champions USA to 1-1 draw

Technology

realme C53 revolutionises entry-level smartphones with Unisoc T612 chipset

Sports

Football: Rakow beat Qarabag in UEFA Champions League qualifier

Technology

Twitter seizes @x handle without warning or paying owner

Sports

Football: Spain star Isco joins La Liga club Betis on one-year deal

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Brampton Wolves derail Montreat Tigers; Toronto Nationals beat Mississauga Panthers

Technology

Meta reports 11% revenue growth in Q2 2023

News

Telugu cult blockbuster 'Baby’ surpasses lifetime collections of 'Arjun Reddy'

Technology

Samsung Q2 profit down 95% amid chip oversupply, weaker demand

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Dominant Joburg Buffaloes register easy win against Cape Town Samp Army

Technology

Pre-booking for 'Make in India' foldables begins in India with cool pricing, attractive offers

Sports

Badminton: Chinese shuttlers sail into second round at Japan Open

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US