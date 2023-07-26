scorecardresearch
Revealed: Sunny Deol was scared to touch ‘Gadar’ again!

On the occasion of the film’s trailer launch Sunny Deol revealed the reason as to why he was scared to touch his film ‘Gadar’ for a sequel.

By Agency News Desk
Sunny Deol has revealed the reason as to why he was scared to touch his film ‘Gadar’ for a sequel. On the occasion of the film’s trailer launch, Sunny was joined along Utkarsh Sharma, Ameesha Patel and filmmaker Anil Sharma on Vijay Diwas on Wednesday.

With a runtime of two hour fifty-minute film, ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ is the second most-watched Hindi film in India since the 1990s. It went on to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film since 1994 film ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’

Talking about why he was nervous to touch ‘Gadar’, Sunny said at the trailer launch: “The first Gadar when we made people made it into a Gadar (humongous).”

He added: “It was always scary to touch a film which was is such a complete film this is why I was scared but when I heard the story… the old Gadar was Gadar, and I hope the same result for this one too.”

‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ is a 2001 Indian Hindi-language romantic period action-drama film directed by Anil Sharma and set during the Partition of India in 1947. Loosely based on the life of Boota Singh, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Amrish Puri and Lillete Dubey. In 2001, Ameesha bagged Sakeena’s role out of 500 girls who auditioned for the role.

“Gadar 2” is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles

Gadar 2’ is set in 1971, and Tara Singh returns to Lahore, Pakistan in the midst of an anti-India “Crush India” campaign, to bring back his son Charanjeet.

The film will be released on August 11.

