'Swabhimaan' actress Kitu Gidwani to star in featurette 'Madam Driver'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Actress Kitu Gidwani, who gained stardom with work like ‘Earth’, ‘Swabhimaan’ and ‘Fashion’ among others, is set to feature in director Indrajit Nattoji’s upcoming featurette titled ‘Madam Driver’.

Nattoji shared: “‘Madam Driver’ is a coming-of-age story of a middle-aged woman in Gujarat as she learns to drive, confront grief, forge new relationships, and embrace independence. Featurette is a disruptive format shorter than feature films yet longer than shorts, curated for these compelling narratives.”

The featurette also stars ‘Manmohini’ and ‘Beyhadh 2’ fame Ankit Siwach and ‘Tezz’ actor Bhavna Pani. The first-look film poster has been released.

‘Madam Driver’ is a poignant addition to an anthology of featurettes created and produced by artist and filmmaker Indrajit Nattoji, spotlighting women’s stories in small-town India. The screenplay and dialogues are by Arushi Kaushal and Sameer Satija respectivey.

Produced by I.N.K. Pictures L.L.P., in collaboration with GreyOwl Barnstorm Pvt Ltd. and co-produced by Kinetigra Medias & Productions Pvt Ltd.

–IANS

dc/kvd

