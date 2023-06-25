Tahir Raj Bhasin pens an open letter on the 40th anniversary of the historic 1983 World Cup win!

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who impressed all with his diverse performances in back-to-back releases 83, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen and Looop Lapeta, has penned an open letter for the Team 83 as a mark of respect for the historic World Cup win. It was on 25th June, 1973 when Kapil Dev and his team lead India to victory and scripted history by lifting the first cricket World Cup.

On its 40th anniversary, Tahir, who played the character of Sunil Gavaskar in Kabir Khan’s 83 that celebrated the heroics of Kapil’s Devils, took this opportunity to express his gratitude to the team for their indelible contribution to the world of cricket and for inspiring millions with their never give up attitude.

Tahir shared the open letter along with a glimpse from the critically acclaimed film.

Through his letter, Tahir has echoed the emotions of millions of Indians for Kapil Dev and the entire team of 83, for bringing India the glory it deserved!

On the work front, Tahir is all set to begin shooting for the second season of his much-celebrated show Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen.