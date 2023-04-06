scorecardresearch
Tarun Gahlot couldn't shave his face for 7-8 months for 'Bholaa'

Tarun Gahlot has reunited with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in the latter's recently released directorial 'Bholaa'.

By Agency News Desk
Actor Tarun Gahlot, who is known for his work in ‘The Test Case’, ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, ‘The Fame Game’, OTT series ‘XYX’ and ‘Rudra’, has reunited with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in the latter’s recently released directorial ‘Bholaa’.

Tarun shared that he couldn’t shave his face for 7-8 months because his character required him to look manly.

Tarun, who is a Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) alum, told IANS: “Ajay sir placed his complete faith in me for the part, it was his vision. I maintained my bearded look for 7-8 months for the sake of continuity of my character since the character was supposed to be very alpha and manly.”

He also heaped praise on Ajay Devgn as he said: “Ajay sir is very hardworking in fact, it won’t be wrong to say that he was the most hardworking man on set. He was the first to arrive and last to leave the location. I used to think, ‘Yaar ye admi sota kab hai?’.”

Working in ‘Bholaa’, was quite an experience for him as he said: “When I worked with Ajay Sir in Rudra, I played a diametrically opposite character. He was neat and disciplined. This character is heroic and looks unkempt.”

Talking about his character in the film, he went on: “Raunak is an undercover police agent. He admits to being Abbas Ali in the end. There is a great scene in the film which I am grateful to have. I am so blessed to have got a call from the casting team who had seen my work in my previous film. They told me they had me in their mind. I am glad they could imagine me in this part.”

“I think Ajay Sir has the ability to gauge the potential of his colleagues and nudge them in the right direction. That’s what he did for me. I will forever cherish the time we spent working on this project. He is warm, kind and ever so inspiring. His work ethic is something I will carry for the rest of my life,” he concluded.

‘Bholaa’ is currently playing in cinemas.

