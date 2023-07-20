is ‘The Ladykiller’ facing budgetary constraints? Find out here

The much-anticipated suspense drama thriller, ‘The Lady Killer’, is all set to captivate audiences with its spellbinding narrative of romance and intrigue. Starring the talented duo of Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, the film delves into the enthralling tale of a small-town ‘playboy’ and a ‘self-destructive beauty’ who get entangled in a whirlwind romance, leading to unforeseen consequences.

Addressing recent speculations about the shoot of the movie getting stalled due to budgetary constraints, one of the producers of the movie, Shaailesh Singh, came forward to deny any budgetary issues.

“There are no issues as such. We have already completed almost the entire production, and the film is currently in its post-production stage,” clarified Singh. He further explained that only a minor portion of the film, comprising a 3 to 4-day patch work shoot, remains pending.

The delay in the final shoot is attributed to the unforeseen weather conditions in Uttarakhand, where the outdoor schedule is planned.

“Originally, we were scheduled to commence shooting in the first week of July. However, the persistent weather disturbances, including rains and floods, disrupted our plans,” revealed Singh.

He expressed that the safety of the cast and crew is of utmost priority, and therefore, they must wait for a suitable dry spell to resume the shoot.

‘The Lady Killer’ boasts a talented ensemble cast and a gripping storyline that has kept audiences eagerly awaiting its release. With the production nearing completion, the filmmakers are committed to delivering an intense and thrilling cinematic experience that will leave viewers at the edge of their seats.

As the team waits for the weather conditions to stabilize, fans and industry insiders remain excitedly eager for the suspenseful tale to unfold on the silver screen. The film promises to be a roller-coaster ride of emotions, blending passion, mystery, and deception into a breathtaking masterpiece.

‘The Lady Killer’ is directed by Ajay Bahl, written by Ajay Bahl, Pawan Sony and Mayank Tewari and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaaliesh R Singh. The movie is all set to hit theatres soon, as soon as the weather conditions permit the final shoot to conclude.