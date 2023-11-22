Ujjwal Chatterjee’s ‘Who Killed Deendayal’, on the life of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay

Renowned National Award filmmaker Ujjwal Chatterjee, acclaimed for his distinguished cinematic storytelling, gears up for a gripping cinematic exploration of the mysterious death of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. The story of the film titled ‘Who Killed Deendayal’ is based on Deendayal Upadhyay’s ‘Sampoorna Vangmay’ by Dr. Mahesh Chandra Sharma.

Breaking away from traditional biopics, Chatterjee’s upcoming project will shine a spotlight on the unexplained circumstances surrounding Pandit Upadhyay’s tragic demise. Deendayal Upadhyay, revered as a prominent political figure and the then-newly appointed chairman of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, met an untimely and mysterious end that continues to be shrouded in intrigue and unanswered questions.

His death remains an unresolved chapter in Indian history, clouded by cryptic events and speculations. The film will delve into the details of the perplexing incident that unfolded on a February night in 1968.

On that fateful evening, Upadhyay boarded the Sealdah Pathankot Express from Lucknow to Patna. However, his lifeless body was discovered near a traction pole at Mughalsarai station, merely ten minutes after the train’s departure from the station, with a five-rupee note clenched in his hand. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance from the moving train and subsequent discovery sparked a storm of conjecture and controversy. Many speculated that the crime bore political motives, demanding a deeper inquiry into the unsolved case. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance from the moving train and subsequent discovery sparked a whirlwind of speculation and controversy.

Chatterjee’s narrative revolves around the alleged murder, investigated by IPS officer John Lobo. The film thrusts Lobo into the protagonist’s role, guiding audiences through a maze of clues and enigmas, attempting to decipher the perplexing mystery surrounding Upadhyay’s alleged demise. Through Lobo’s investigative lens, the film will traverse the circumstances leading to the alleged killing of Deendayal Upadhyay and the motivations behind it. It will also spotlight Upadhyay’s resolute belief encapsulated in the slogan, “Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan.” The film’s canvas extends beyond the controversy, aiming to illuminate Deendayalji’s life, his theory of Integral Humanism, and his ideological confrontations, notably with Jawaharlal Nehru. It seeks to explore Upadhyay’s stances on critical matters such as industrial and agricultural policies, alongside his perspectives on constitutional articles like 370/35A.

“With this project, I aim to unravel the veil of ambiguity surrounding the demise of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. It’s not merely a biopic but an exploration into his exemplary life and also the unanswered questions encompassing his tragic death,” stated Ujjwal Chatterjee, reflecting on his intent behind the film.

Chatterjee, known for maintaining an equilibrium between realistic portrayals and cinematic storytelling, aims to present a narrative that sheds light on the lesser-known facets of Upadhyay’s life and the circumstances leading to his passing.

The film is produced by Raj C Anand, Amit Nagdive and Ujjwal Chatterjee, written and directed by Ujjwal Chatterjee, and co-produced by Nishith Verma. The screenplay is by Atul Gangwar and Ujjwal Chatterjee, and the dialogues are by Sanjay Masoom.

Raj says that the film promises to offer a fresh perspective on a chapter of Indian political history. Chatterjee, with a repertoire of acclaimed films spanning various genres, admits that as the project progresses, expectations are high for him to weave a gripping tale around one of India’s most intriguing historical episodes.