scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Usha Uthup to be a part of musical love saga 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Indian pop, jazz, playback singer, and Padma Shri recipient Usha Uthup, is going to be the part of an upcoming fiction show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’, a musical love saga, starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead roles.

Sources told IANS: “Usha Uthup will be a part of ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’.”

‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ will bring a story of two individuals in their 30s and 40s, and their intertwined journey in pursuit of their dreams, eventually addressing the question of whether love is also possible past a certain age.

The show revolves around two people from different backgrounds, and how their world views collide when they meet, with music set to play an important role in their journey. It is going to be a musical, fictional love saga.

With Rajan Shahi as the producer of the show, this is the first time he will be making a mature story on life, and love, that revolves around a woman with a unique voice trying to make a place in the music industry against all odds.

Rajan, has earlier brought to life some amazing family drama masterpieces like ‘Anupama’, ‘Bidaai’, ‘Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke’, ‘Tere Mere Sheher’, ‘Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya’, and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.

‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ will air soon on Star Plus.

Star Plus has an amazing lineup of highly engaging shows like Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Faltu, and Titli, which focus on character empowerment. The portrayal of aspirational female characters in StarPlus’ shows has gained wide applause from its viewers.

With ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’, Star Plus plans to do the same and move forward with a unique way of telling stories for its audience.

Usha has sang several songs in the 1970s and 1980s for music directors R. D. Burman and Bappi Lahiri. She also reprised some of R. D. Burman songs that were sung by others such as ‘Mehbooba Mehbooba’ and ‘Dum Maro Dum’.

–IANS

sp/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India innovations helping Samsung create seamless multi-device experiences globally
Next article
The Mattel doll loses out to Nolan, the Bomb and the Gita in India
This May Also Interest You
News

The Mattel doll loses out to Nolan, the Bomb and the Gita in India

Technology

India innovations helping Samsung create seamless multi-device experiences globally

Sports

'Will always look at the bigger picture': Rahul Dravid defends experimentation in ODIs against West Indies

Health & Lifestyle

Surge in Hepatitis A and E, eye flu cases following unusual rains in NCR

Technology

Neighbours fume at new X logo, Musk says won't leave San Francisco

Sports

2nd ODI: Bowlers, Hope help West Indies beat India by six wickets, level series 1-1

Sports

Warsaw Open: Germany's Siegemund secures final spot with win over Maria

Technology

NASA's Voyager 2 probe experiences communications pause

Technology

India successfully orbits seven Singapore satellites (2nd Ld)

Technology

India successfully orbits seven Singapore satellites

Technology

India's PSLV rocket lifts off with seven Singapore satellites (Ld)

Technology

India's PSLV rocket lifts off with seven Singapore satellites

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Hazratullah Zazai leads Durban Qalandars to historic first title

Sports

England pace great Stuart Broad stuns cricket world, announces retirement

Sports

5th Test: Crawley, Joe Root, Bairstow blast fifties as England reach 389/9, lead Australia by 377

Sports

2nd ODI: Ishan Kishan blazes to fifty but India bowled out for 181 v West Indies

Sports

World University Games: Japan, China, Korea win four gold medals; India gain 3 on Day 2

Sports

2nd ODI: Play resumes after 30-minute rain break as India slump to 113/5 v West Indies

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US