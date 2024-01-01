Monday, January 1, 2024
BollywoodNews

Varun Dhawan kicks off New Year with fitness

Varun Dhawan began his New Year on a motivated note, by sharing a glimpse of himself working out in the gym.

By Agency News Desk
Varun Dhawan kicks off New Year with fitness
Varun Dhawan with Natasha Dalal _ pic courtesy Instagram

Varun Dhawan began his New Year on a motivated note, by sharing a glimpse of himself working out in the gym. Varun, is often seen sharing his workout videos, giving major fitness goals for his fans.

As the New Year begins, Varun shared a photo wherein he can be seen smiling for the camera, wearing an orange coloured tee shirt.

Wearing earphones, the ‘Badlapur’ actor wrote: “Day 1.”

He also shared a video of himself and wife Natasha Dalal, wherein Varun is seen grooving to the music, with beautiful fireworks in the backdrop. He is wearing a white shirt.

The video was captioned: “Don’t say bye say hi #2024.”

On December 27, Varun announced the wrap up of Kerala schedule of his upcoming movie ‘VD 18’.

According to reports, Wamiqa Gabbi will be seen sharing screen space with Varun in ‘VD18’, which is reportedly directed by Atlee. Other details of the film are still under wraps.

Previous article
I just felt really happy to be a part of the team, says Siddharth Manimaran on IPL deal with LSG
Next article
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez have a tense moment before they kiss and make up
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.