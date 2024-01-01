Varun Dhawan kicks off New Year with fitness

Varun Dhawan began his New Year on a motivated note, by sharing a glimpse of himself working out in the gym. Varun, is often seen sharing his workout videos, giving major fitness goals for his fans.

As the New Year begins, Varun shared a photo wherein he can be seen smiling for the camera, wearing an orange coloured tee shirt.

Wearing earphones, the ‘Badlapur’ actor wrote: “Day 1.”

He also shared a video of himself and wife Natasha Dalal, wherein Varun is seen grooving to the music, with beautiful fireworks in the backdrop. He is wearing a white shirt.

The video was captioned: “Don’t say bye say hi #2024.”

On December 27, Varun announced the wrap up of Kerala schedule of his upcoming movie ‘VD 18’.

According to reports, Wamiqa Gabbi will be seen sharing screen space with Varun in ‘VD18’, which is reportedly directed by Atlee. Other details of the film are still under wraps.