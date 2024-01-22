Varun Sood: Never thought I would be acting with Raveena Tandon

Actor Varun Sood has reflected upon the opportunity to work with iconic Raveena Tandon, someone he admired while growing up watching films. Varun will be soon seen sharing screen space with Raveena in the show ‘Karmma Calling’.

Be it the heroes in the 90’s or the younger generation of actors today, sharing screen with Raveena has been a dream of many as she is the epitome of talent and beauty.

Shedding light on his dream come true, Varun said: “My experience of shooting with Raveena was actually a lot of fun. I’ve seen her in films when I was growing up, never thought in my life that I would actually be acting with her. That was really special for me.”

He further said: “You can learn so many things from her, after being where she is just so humble about it. She is very fun loving, she used to share stories from her previous sets and how things were back in the day. So much to learn from her.”

“Also she made her co actors and the crew very relaxed in the scenes. There was no rush, everything was going in the pace that it should have been gone at and It’s just very beautiful shooting with her,” added Varun.

Produced by R.A.T films, adapted for India and directed by Ruchi Narain, the series is helmed by Raveena Tandon, Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood along with Gaurav Sharma, Waluscha D’souza, Amy Aela, Viraf Patel, Piyush Khati in pivotal roles.

‘Karmma Calling’ will stream from January 26, on Disney+ Hotstar.