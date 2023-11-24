scorecardresearch
Veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli of 'Nagin' fame passes away

Armaan Kohli's father, veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli has died at the age of 93.

Veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli of 'Nagin' fame passes away _pic courtesy news agency

Actor Armaan Kohli’s father, veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli has died at the age of 93.

The late filmmaker’s last rites will be held on Friday.

Rajkumar Kohli was famous for directing several Bollywood films such as ‘Dulla Bhatti’, which was released in 1966 and ‘Lootera’ starring Dara Singh which was released in 1970s.

Other films include ‘Nagin’ (1976), ‘Jaani Dushman’ (1979), ‘Naukar Biwi Ka’ and ‘Raaj Tilak’ (1984).

His son Armaan Kohli had made his debut as a leading actor with his father’s 1992 movie Virodhi. He had also made ‘Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani’, which featured Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar, among others.

In 2013, Armaan featured in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 7’. He made another comeback to Bollywood after 12 years, playing a negative role in the Rajshri Productions Salman Khan-starrer ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ in 2015.

