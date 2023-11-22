scorecardresearch
Vicky Kaushal: 'I get drawn to films which depict stories of real heroes from our motherland'

Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen donning the uniform for the film ‘Sam Bahadur, where he is essaying the role of Sam Manekshaw

By Agency News Desk
Actor Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen donning the uniform for the film ‘Sam Bahadur, where he is essaying the role of Sam Manekshaw. The actor said he gets drawn to films which depict stories of “real heroes from our motherland and history.”

Talking about what draws him to stories based on army or real heroes, the ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ star said: “There is always a sense of pride and immense responsibility when you wear the uniform on screen. I do get drawn to films which depict stories of real heroes of our motherland and our history.

The actor said: “It is very important to educate along with entertainment to the youth of today’s generation of the heroes who worked for the country and how their contributions are helping us to reap benefits now. Those stories draw me as an audience as well as an artist.”

Vicky added: “Any films based on true heroes made with the right integrity will always drive me as an actor.”

On the work front, after ‘Sam Bahadur’, Vicky will be seen in ‘Chhava’, based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

