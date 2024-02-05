Vicky Kaushal launches Varun Grover’s directorial debut, ‘All India Rank’ trailer

Vicky Kaushal, known for his charismatic on-screen charm, began his career with an engineering degree and shifted gears with ‘Masaan’, his debut film. Ever since, the actor has been winning millions of hearts. Taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane, Vicky Kaushal shared the trailer of Varun Grover’s ‘All India Rank’.

While Vicky shared the trailer, he captioned the same saying, “Hum dono engineers ka cinema ki duniya mein safar lagbhag saath hi shuru hua with… Masaan. “Saala yeh dukh kaahe khatam nahi hota bey!” A line written by him has over the years evolved to be one of the most noteworthy scenes of my filmography so far. I’m so happy and proud to be presenting the Trailer of ‘ALL INDIA RANK’… the Directorial Debut of my dear and incredibly talented friend #VarunGrover. Shine on mere bhai and my best wishes to the entire team. ❤️❤️❤️ . @vidushak #AllIndiaRankTrailer

Varun Grover, recognized for writing beautiful and breathtaking stories for ‘Masaan’ and ‘Sacred Games’, is all set to make his directorial debut with ‘All India Rank’. The trailer unfolds with an upbeat and catchy tune, showcasing various aspects of an aspiring IITian’s life – from parental pressure to adapting to hostel culture. All India Rank is a story of every teenager fighting in this rat race to become an IITian.

Varun had earlier shared that the film is semi-autobiographical and his idea behind the film was to capture joy, confusion, love, doubt, hope and cynicism that comes at the age of 17 and the constant tussle between ambition and mediocrity.

Talking about his directorial debut as a feature film director, Varun said: “We all struggle when we are 17. The hormonal desires called love, the constant swinging between ‘ambition’ and ‘mediocrity’, the generational trauma of parents – all create a minor-key horror-comedy around us. With ‘All India Rank’, I want to capture exactly that phase of our lives, the phase of joy and confusion, love and doubt, hope and cynicism.”

Presented by Sriram Raghavan, All India Rank is written and directed by Varun Grover. Produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil, the film is co-produced by Gayatri M. It is all set to hit the theatres on the 23rd of February 2024.