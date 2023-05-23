scorecardresearch
Vidya Balan-starrer 'Neeyat' gets its sound work done at legendary Abbey Road Studios

Murder mystery, 'Neeyat' featuring Vidya Balan, is making its grand entrance in the crown jewel of recording studios, the iconic Abbey Road Studios.

By Editorial Desk
Vidya Balan-starrer 'Neeyat' gets its sound work done at legendary Abbey Road Studios
Vidya Balan in Anu Menon's Neeyat

Abundantia Entertainment and Prime Video’s most anticipated murder mystery, ‘Neeyat’ is all set for its worldwide theatrical premiere on July 7th, 2023. The intriguing thriller, featuring Vidya Balan as the leading protagonist, is making its grand entrance in the crown jewel of recording studios, the iconic Abbey Road Studios.

Having earned a name for itself for being the epicenter of work for many legendary musicians and artists, Abbey Road Studios has been a musical pillar to the Beatles, Pink Floyd, Amy Winehouse and more recently Ed Sheeran, Adele, and Lady Gaga. It also one of the world’s premier destinations for film scoring with illustrious movies like Raiders of the Lost Ark, the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies, movies from the Harry Potter series, Black Panther, 1917, Avengers: Endgame including the Oscar winning scores of Gravity and The Shape of Water being composed here. Neeyat joins the distinguished list of films having their sound work done here.

The suspenseful-thriller revolves around the story of an unlikely detective (Vidya Balan) investigating inexplicable killings at a billionaire’s party where nothing is as it seems and all suspects have a secret or two.

Marking Vidya Balan’s return to theatres after her successful stint on digital, Neeyat is ready to tickle our brain and keep us hooked till the very end. The movie features an ensemble cast including Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Prajakta Koli, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval in pivotal roles.

Together with Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala, and Girvani Dhyani, Anu Menon co-wrote the movie’s script. Kausar Munir penned down the dialogues for the movie.

Produced by Prime Video and the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and directed by Anu Menon, Neeyat will hit the theatres across the world on 7th July, 2023.

The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi
