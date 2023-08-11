scorecardresearch
‘Vijay Varma’s versatility can take him to all kinds of places in the world,’ says Karan Johar

Karan Johar is very impressed with Vijay Varma as he could not stop himself from praising the actor and his performances

Filmmaker Karan Johar is very impressed with Vijay Varma as he could not stop himself from praising the actor and his performances at the 14th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) which commenced on Friday. 

Vijay recently traveled to Melbourne for the Indian Film Festival. The actor was the only member of the industry to receive nominations for Best Actor in Films for Darlings and Best Actor in a Web Series for Dahaad at the famous film festival.

At the film festival, Karan Johar acknowledged Vijay Varma’s talent and said: “I just watched him in a series called Kaalkoot last night, and I was like, he can do anything, and if an artist can do anything, that means that his versatility can take him to all kinds of places in the world, Congratulations.”

Vijay has won over audiences with his talent and variety by giving back-to-back standout performances in Dahaad, Lust Stories 2, and Kaalkoot.

Vijay will next be featured in Homi Adajania’s ‘Murder Mubarak’, Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Devotion of Suspect X,’ and the eagerly anticipated ‘Mirzapur 3.’

At the same event Karan confirmed that he and actor Kartik Aaryan are “working on something” and is hoping it would “materialise”.

On being asked by an Indo-Australian media outlet present at the press conference about them working together, Karan said: “We did attempt to work together once in the past but that didn’t materialise. But we are working together on something. Hopefully this will materialise.”

Kartik and Karan Johar were suppose to work on the sequel of 2008 film ‘Dostana’ starring John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Abhishek Bachchan.

For the unversed, it was in 2019 when Karan Johar announced ‘Dostana 2’. The follow-up initially had Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. However, later Kartik was dropped from the movie and the news went on to grab a lot of eyeballs.

4
