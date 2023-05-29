scorecardresearch
Vikram Pratap opens up on going from Sanjay Mishra's dialect coach to his co-actor

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actor and dialect coach Vikram Pratap, who was recently seen in ‘Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo’ and ‘Kathal’, is currently featuring in film ‘Chal Zindagi’, which also stars acclaimed actor Sanjay Mishra.

Directed by Vivek Sharma, the film is set to hit the big screen on May 26. It also stars Shannon K., Vivek Dahiya, Mita Vashist, Vivaan Sharma in prominent roles.

Vikram Pratap spoke about his journey from being Sanjay Mishra’s dialect coach in ‘Kadvi Hawa’ to sharing screenspace with him.

He said: “It’s always so amazing working witht Sanjay sir. My first film as an assistant director and dialect coach was with him in Kadvi Hawa and now sharing screen space with him feels so surreal. When I came to Mumbai for giving him dialect coaching, I used to stay with him. He is the only reason why I came to mumbai and he plays a major role in my acting career.”

“During Kadvi Hava, I was eager to do a small role with him in the film but unfortunately it didn’t happen. Then, he recommended me for this film. Hence, I met the director and got selected for the role. So the journey from wanting to share screenspace even for a small time in Kadvi Hava to doing a prominent role alongside him and featuring in the poster with him has been impeccable!”

The actor added: “Shooting with him doesn’t feels like work it feels like picnic. Also, one thing I want to highlight is that the whole crew travelled by flight from Ladakh to Manali then Chandigarh and Jaipur respectively.”

“But myself, Sanjay sir and our co-actor Rakesh Pandey travelled by road to the shooting location in order to get the real feel of travelling. It was Sanjay sir’s idea to travel by road and we didn’t take a single flight.”

Talking about his character he said: “It was a very relatable character and I told the director to name the character Chandan, which is also my nickname. There were no challenges in preparing for the character but yes shooting was difficult for me because our first schedule was shot in Ladakh.”

“Since it’s a travel story, we have shot in different locations of Jaipur, Manali, Chandigarh and Ladakh and that was quite challenging. Also, due to extreme cold weather, I felt sick and completed the shoot by taking medicines.”

Sharing about the subject of the film, he said: “The film explores the subject of life’s randomness and its flow. It’s a slice of life film which teaches you to live the moment rather than chasing things. The name Chal Zindagi developed from the idea of going with the flow of life.”

–IANS

dc/kvd

