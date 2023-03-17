scorecardresearch
Vikramaditya Motwane conceived 'Jubilee' as an assistant director

Filmmaker-producer Vikramaditya Motwane, who is known for films like ‘Udaan’, ‘Lootera’, ‘Sacred Games’ and others, is coming up with a streaming drama series titled ‘Jubilee’.

The series is set parallel to the evolution of both India and the movies and follows the stories and dreams that gave birth to the Hindi film industry, and it was in the making for me ever since Motwane was an assistant director.

The series features an ensemble cast led by Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor.

Talking about the series, the director said: “‘Jubilee’ has been a love story in the making for me ever since I was an assistant director enamoured with the world of the movies, even when there wasn’t a story to tell.”

“While the series is set in that celebrated era of cinema, at its core, Jubilee is a very human story, with narrative themes that will resonate with everyone – which is what drew me to the story in the first place.”

He further mentioned: “We’ve painstakingly researched each aspect of the series to remain true to its era. It’s been the most incredible journey made with the support of a terrific studio, with some of the most amazing actors, and with the best possible crew ever. Every day on this series has been a delight and I cannot wait for the world to see the work that we’ve all done.”

The 10-episode fictional drama has its screenplay and dialogues by Atul Sabharwal and is produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios.

Part 1 (episodes one to five) of the series will drop on Prime Video on April 7, with Part 2 (episodes six to ten) releasing the following week on April 14.

