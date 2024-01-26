Vikramaditya Motwane to bring India’s most audacious maritime war operation – ‘Operation Trident’

Director Vikramaditya Motwane is all set to bring India’s most audacious Naval and Maritime War Operation called ‘The Trident’. The yet-to-be-titled film is said to be a big-screen spectacle. This epic is going to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi who is currently in talks with IMAX to come on board as a partner, ensuring a cinematic experience that does justice to the magnitude of this epic saga. Details about the cast have still been kept under wraps and we can’t wait to unfold more about the film.

The story, tentatively known as Operation Trident, revolves around one of the most successful maritime war operations of the Indian Navy. Here a contingent of Naval bravehearts bombed the Karachi port and changed the course of the 1971 Bangladesh war for liberation. The operation was executed under the command of Babrubhan Yadav and Admiral Nanda.

Operation Trident was an offensive operation launched by the Indian Navy on Pakistan’s port city of Karachi during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Operation Trident saw the first use of anti-ship missiles in combat in the region. The operation was conducted on the night of 4-5th December and inflicted heavy damage on Pakistani vessels and facilities. While India suffered no losses, Pakistan lost a minesweeper, a destroyer, a cargo vessel carrying ammunition, and fuel storage tanks in Karachi. Another destroyer was also badly damaged and eventually scrapped. India celebrates its Navy Day annually on 4 December to mark this operation. Trident was followed up by Operation Python three days later.

The Pakistan Air Force retaliated for these attacks by bombing Okha Port, scoring direct hits on fuelling facilities for missile boats, an ammunition dump, and the missile boats’ jetty. The Indian Navy anticipated this attack and had already moved the missile boats to other locations to prevent any losses. However, the destruction of a special fuel tank prevented further incursions until Operation Python, executed three days later.

As a result of the operation, the Pakistan Armed Forces were put on high alert. The deployments raised several false alarms in the ensuing days about the presence of Indian Navy vessels off Karachi. One such false alarm was raised by a Pakistan Navy Fokker Friendship reconnaissance aircraft on 6 December 1971, which incorrectly reported a frigate of the Pakistan Navy as an Indian Navy missile boat. The PNHQ requested a Pakistan Air Force air strike on the supposed Indian ship. At 06.45 am (PKT), fighter jets were scrambled and strafed the vessel before it was identified as the frigate PNS Zulfiqar. This friendly fire incident resulted in casualties and damage to the vessel.

With no casualties on the Indian side, this operation was considered to be one of the most successful in modern naval history post-World War II. To mark this victory, the Indian Navy annually celebrates Navy Day on 4 December.

As per close sources, 2 superstars have already been approached to play the respective parts of Yadav and Nanda. They have given their consent in principle.

While the film is still in its initial stage, the pre-production has already started and the film is slated to go on floors by April 2024.