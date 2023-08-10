Vikrant Massey gives a 'restart' after being '12th Fail' in film's teaser

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra on Thursday shared a glimpse of his upcoming film ’12th Fail’ starring Vikrant Massey, where the actor is seen giving himself a restart in education and career.

’12th Fail’ is based on Anurag Pathak’s best-selling novel, about the incredible journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The film is also inspired by millions of true stories of students attempting the world’s toughest competitive exam: the Civil Services.

’12th Fail’ takes an authentic approach, shot in real locations with real students, providing a glimpse into the life of UPSC students, their grit, integrity, determination, and the enduring friendships they develop.

Talking about the teaser, Chopra said: “This film stands as a tribute to the honest officers who safeguard our Constitution and the countless students who aspire to follow in their footsteps. If this film inspires even some individuals to strive for honesty and excellence, I would consider it a success.”

This film is a tribute to all those who view failures as an opportunity to #RESTART and features a high-octane anthem called ‘Restart’ composed by Shantanu Moitra. It has two versions, one written by Swanand Kirkire and the other by Raftaar. Both anthems give today’s never-give-up generation a new expression.

Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer, Zee Studios, added: “12th Fail portrays students’ challenges and enduring friendships, showcasing the resilience and authenticity of student life.”

’12th Fail’ is set to release worldwide on October 27, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

