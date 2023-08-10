scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Vikrant Massey gives a 'restart' after being '12th Fail' in film's teaser

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra on Thursday shared a glimpse of his upcoming film ’12th Fail’ starring Vikrant Massey, where the actor is seen giving himself a restart in education and career. 

’12th Fail’ is based on Anurag Pathak’s best-selling novel, about the incredible journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The film is also inspired by millions of true stories of students attempting the world’s toughest competitive exam: the Civil Services.

’12th Fail’ takes an authentic approach, shot in real locations with real students, providing a glimpse into the life of UPSC students, their grit, integrity, determination, and the enduring friendships they develop.

Talking about the teaser, Chopra said: “This film stands as a tribute to the honest officers who safeguard our Constitution and the countless students who aspire to follow in their footsteps. If this film inspires even some individuals to strive for honesty and excellence, I would consider it a success.”

This film is a tribute to all those who view failures as an opportunity to #RESTART and features a high-octane anthem called ‘Restart’ composed by Shantanu Moitra. It has two versions, one written by Swanand Kirkire and the other by Raftaar. Both anthems give today’s never-give-up generation a new expression.

Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer, Zee Studios, added: “12th Fail portrays students’ challenges and enduring friendships, showcasing the resilience and authenticity of student life.”

’12th Fail’ is set to release worldwide on October 27, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

–IANS

dc/kvd

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Guys got a bit fed up and decided it was time to go, says Steve Smith on post-Ashes meet-up with England
Next article
Taylor Swift to release re-recorded version fifth album '1989'
This May Also Interest You
News

Taylor Swift to release re-recorded version fifth album '1989'

Sports

Guys got a bit fed up and decided it was time to go, says Steve Smith on post-Ashes meet-up with England

Sports

Boca Juniors reach Copa Libertadores last eight with win over Nacional

News

Priya Bhavani, Malvika cast as heroines in Kannada movie 'Bhimaa'

News

Lizzo controversy heats up as six more sue her for sexual harassment

Health & Lifestyle

32 girl students fall ill after having chicken in K’taka dist

News

Oscar winning folk songwriter Rodriguez dies at 81

Sports

'As hungry as ever': Trent Boult hopeful of playing a big role in New Zealand's ODI World Cup win

News

Shehnaaz Gill dropped a poster of her upcoming film with Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Karan Kundrra and others

Health & Lifestyle

18-yr-old donates part of liver to father; KGMU performs 25th liver transplant

News

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘King of Kotha’ trailer; calls it impressive

Sports

Wrestlers postpone press conference after Delhi Police impose Section 144 near Rajghat

Technology

Google, OpenAI collabs with Biden administration for cybersecurity challenge

Technology

Samsung India logs record 1 lakh pre-bookings for new foldables in just 28 hrs

News

Yash holds Vijay Raghavendra tight as he tears up during wife Spandana's funeral

Sports

Canadian Open: Swiatek ousts Pliskova to reach Round of 16, Sabalenka beats Martic

News

From 'Heart of Stone' to 'Taali': Six titles to watch this week

Technology

Scientists find environment conducive to emergence of life on Mars

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US