scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Wamiqa Gabbi to star alongside Varun Dhawan in Atlee's next production

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who surprised everyone with her acting prowess in ‘Jubilee’, will be seen in filmmaker Atlee’s upcoming Hindi production, which also stars Varun Dhawan.

The yet-untitled film, which has been generating immense buzz across social media platforms, is popularly referred to as #VD18 and is slated for release on May 31, 2024.

Wamiqa said: “I am thrilled and grateful to be a part of this project. The opportunity to work alongside Varun and Keerthy Suresh is definitely something I’m looking forward to. I have been looking and waiting to do a full commercial Hindi project and this is just it. And I’m really excited to be working and collaborating with Murad sir and Atlee.”

Having proved her mettle in the industry with some remarkable performances in ‘Grahan’, ‘Mai’ and recently released ‘Jubilee’, Wamiqa is all geared up about this project.

Written by the talented screenwriter Kalees, known for his critically acclaimed film ‘Kee’, the movie promises to deliver an enthralling cinematic experience.

With such a power-packed combination of directorial brilliance, a stellar cast, and a compelling storyline, #VD18 is expected to be one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year 2024.

Apart from this, Wamiqa is currently busy shooting for next in ‘Budapest’, and she awaits the release of Vishal Bhardwaj’s maiden OTT series – ‘Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley’ and a film directed by Vishal Bharadwaj with Netflix titled ‘Khufiya’ co-starring Tabu.

Wamiqa has worked in Punjabi, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films.

She made her screen debut in the Hindi film ‘Jab We Met’ with a small role. But her major success came with ‘Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22’ (2013) alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh and Amrinder Gill. Then she went onto star in many Punjabi films like ‘Ishq Brandy’ (2014), ‘Nikka Zaildar 2’ (2017), ‘Parahuna’ (2018), ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ (2019) and ‘Nikka Zaildar 3’ (2019).

–IANS

dc/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
He had told me that you are all-format cricketer: Tilak Verma credits Rohit Sharma for his success
Next article
Baffled by the decision to go back to Arshdeep and not Chahal in the 18th over: Mukund
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Baffled by the decision to go back to Arshdeep and not Chahal in the 18th over: Mukund

Sports

He had told me that you are all-format cricketer: Tilak Verma credits Rohit Sharma for his success

News

Elnaaz Norouzi most excited about acting with Nawaz in 'Sangeen'

News

More than actor, I was a fangirl on the sets of 'Gadar 2': Simrat Kaur

Sports

‘I decided I was not going to watch the World Cup…’: Rohit Sharma

News

Utkarsh Sharma to watch first day first show of 'Gadar 2' with audience

Technology

Enterprise skilling company Disprz raises $30 mn to expand footprint

Technology

Redmi 12: Perfect mix of affordability, look and performance

Technology

Google Search gets grammar check feature

Sports

Mitch Marsh wins first crack as Finch's replacement as Australia T20 skipper

Sports

Australia name preliminary World Cup squad, Sangha, Hardie surprise inclusions

Technology

Antfin (Netherlands) cuts 10.3% shareholding in Paytm by transferring shares to Paytm Founder & CEO

Sports

Pramod, Sukant win gold in men’s doubles at Four Nations Para-Badminton International

Sports

Santos part ways with Turra amid relegation threat

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out voice chat feature for groups on Android beta

Sports

Kerr 'excited' to play first Women's World Cup minutes for host Australia

Technology

Zuckerberg says he's ready for cage fight, Musk reacts

Sports

WI v IND: That was not a pleasing batting performance, says Hardik Pandya after 2nd T20I

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US