scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Was really scary to wear the Sakeena uniform yet again, says Ameesha Patel

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS)  Actress Ameesha Patel is all set to reprise her role as Sakeena after two decades and she agrees it was scary to wear the uniform yet again.

“Sakeena coming back with Tara Singh after 22 years later, of course it was nervous to be on set. I always worried that I would be able to go into the skin of the character and play her with sincerity and be a replica of the first film of course which people have in their hearts and minds,” Ameesha told IANS.

She added: “So yes, it was really scary to wear the Sakeena uniform yet again but I think Sakeena lives in my blood she’s a character closest to my heart and Sakeena has embodied everything that she was in the first film in the sense lovable, pure, innocence character but with that she has kept her strength and respect and grown in her maturity for this new chapter of her life.”

Ameesha said that she has tried her level best to blend the old and new Sakeen.

“Like we all grow as years pass so has she and that was a challenge to bring that change keeping in mind the old nuances, body language and the old Sakeena and blend her with the Sakeen would be now. So I have tried my level best to do that,” she added.

Ameesha is jittery as the film’s release date is so close. It’s all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

“Yes, speaking for myself, I am always very jittery before of very release of every film but when you have a sequel to one of India’s biggest hits and expectations riding high it does make you more nervous we have worked hard we have made a sincere film and now we can only hope and pray that the audiences give it as much love as they gave our first Gadar,” she said.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film also stars Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma.

–IANS

dc/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Wrong depiction of American flag in 'Oppenheimer' scene spark outrage
Next article
Sumbul Touqeer Khan stuns viewers with her determined, powerful first look in 'Kavya'
This May Also Interest You
News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives us chills as she takes 4 degrees ice bath in Bali

News

Ayub Khan seeks to convey importance of love over societal prejudices with 'Neerja'

Sports

PAK v SL: Shafique's double century, Salman’s hundred puts Pakistan in a commanding position

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan stuns viewers with her determined, powerful first look in 'Kavya'

News

Wrong depiction of American flag in 'Oppenheimer' scene spark outrage

News

Revealed: Sunny Deol was scared to touch ‘Gadar’ again!

News

Bradley Cooper 'bothered' by ex Irina Shayk's new romance with Tom Brady 

News

My Fault sequel Your Fault and Our Fault green lighted

Technology

Conjoined twins separated at AIIMS Delhi

News

Food was catalyst behind 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' OST, reveals Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

News

Sunny Deol gets emotional at ‘Gadar 2’ trailer launch

News

New trailer for ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ is deliciously creepy, delightfully evil

News

Guns ‘N Roses wrap up European leg of World Tour in Athens in pure hard rock fashion

News

Kevin Spacey cleared of all sexual assault charges brought by four men against him

News

Singer Noel Gallagher banned from China for gig backing freedom for Tibet

News

James Gunn elaborates on tonal shifts in his ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ trilogy

News

Irrfan Khan broke myth that dreams are limited to big cities: ‘Insta Millionaire’ writer Swapnil Jain

News

India’s Got Talent has power to transform lives of participants, says Kirron Kher

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US