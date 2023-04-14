scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Westland Books acquires Khalid Mohamed’s ‘The Imperfect Prince’

Khalid Mohamed’s 'The Imperfect Prince', is a fictional narrative inspired by real-life events, a pacy, gritty novel layered with the menace that only real life could have lent it.

By Editorial Desk
Westland Books acquires Khalid Mohamed's 'The Imperfect Prince'
Westland Books Khalid Mohamed The Imperfect Prince _ pic courtesy instagram

Westland Books announced the acquisition of ‘The Imperfect Prince’ by acclaimed critic and filmmaker Khalid Mohamed today. The Imperfect Prince will be published in October 2023. A powerful novel about murder, conspiracy and justice, and what it means to be family.

The Imperfect Prince gives us Shifa Syed Qureshi, an investigative journalist who sets out to unearth the mystery behind her half-brother’s death. Unlike her, the titular prince Rao Raja Jaiveer Singh had grown up in the royal household of Aryagarh after the death of their parents. Their worlds couldn’t have been more distant – until his shocking murder sends shockwaves through her own life, sending her on a quest that will change everything around and within her.

One of India’s best known film critics, Khalid Mohamed has written a trilogy of films – Mammo, Sardari Begum and Zubeida directed by Shyam Benegal. The last of the three films is where his novel ‘The Imperfect Prince’ takes off. He has also directed films like Fiza, Tehzeeb and Silsilay and written two novels and three biographies, including Amitabh Bachchan’s official biography, ‘To Be or Not To Be’.

Khalid Mohamed said, “The Imperfect Prince is a chunk of my heart that I never dared to dissect before. Based on a hushed-up murder in the aristocracy, it required all the courage I had in me because I was imagining justice through it.”

Vidhi Bhargava, Acquiring Editor, Westland Books said, “We’re delighted to have acquired The Imperfect Prince, which sees Khalid Mohamed at the very top of his game. This pacy, gritty novel is layered with the menace that only real life could have lent it.”

Pic. Sourcewestland_books
Previous article
Twitter's Super Follows now called Subscriptions
Next article
'8 A. M. Metro' tells story of 2 strangers who bump into each other in metro
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google rolls out app auto-archive tool to free 60% space on Android devices

Sports

'Overwhelming response', says Disney Star; IPL TV viewership returns to pre-pandemic levels as viewer fatigue wears away

Sports

Rinku Singh says 'love you' to SRK after he posts edited 'Pathaan' poster

Sports

CWI not to renew Courtney Walsh's contract, to recruit new head coach for women' team

Sports

IPL 2023: Jaiswal, Buttler, Hetmyer propel Rajasthan Royals to 199/4 against Delhi Capitals

Technology

ESA's JUICE mission set to launch probe for Jupiter's icy moons on Thursday

Technology

S.Korea top court orders Google to disclose shared personal data

Technology

1 in 4 cars sold in India now has embedded cellular connectivity, Baleno leads

Sports

Real Madrid looks to return to 'business as usual' against Chelsea in Champions League

Sports

RoundGlass Punjab, Bengaluru FC eye maiden Super Cup win

News

YouTube rolls out 'sleep timer' in Music app

Technology

Elon Musk: Owning Twitter has been quite painful

Technology

Lightspeed invests $6 mn in workspace interior platform OfficeBanao

Technology

YouTube begins presales of NFL Sunday Ticket, costs $249 for season

Sports

IPL 2023: Tripathi, Markande help Sunrisers beat Punjab Kings despite Dhawan's 99 not out (Ld)

Sports

Lewandowski adds voice, calling for Messi's return to Barcelona

Sports

Suryakumar Yadav is the sort of player that can win you a World Cup: Ricky Ponting

News

Viacom18 completes strategic partnership with Reliance, Bodhi Tree Systems, Paramount Global

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US