Wide-eyed Mumbaikars gape as 'Dreamgirl' Hema Malini enjoys Metro, auto rides (Ld)

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actress-turned-politician ‘Dreamgirl’ Hema Malini left many Mumbaikars rubbing their eyes with disbelief when she hopped onto a Mumbai Metro train for a ride and later commuted in an auto-rickshaw.

The 74-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP from Mathura shared pictures and videos of her memorable journey on the public transport – the lifeline of over eight million Mumbaikars – on social media.

En route, sporting a pink shirt and creamy-white trousers with a handbag slung on her shoulder, Malini warmly smiled and interacted casually with several commuters, and even posed for selfies with her fans on the Mumbai Metro ride, and then shot her experiences during an autorickshaw commute to her home.

“I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience. Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the evening decided I would try the Metro and OMG! What a joy it was!” gushed the exalted danseuse.

She admitted that it was tough times during the construction of the Metro lines, but finally worth it, and she sounded amazed to reach from Dahisar to Juhu, “clean and fast” in just half an hour.

After her fulfilling Metro journey, she decided to catch the ordinary Mumbaikar’s humble staple for quick commuting, a three-wheeler auto-rickshaw from D. N. Nagar right to the doorstep of her home in the glamourous Juhu area.

“& that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house and the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me!” said Malini, who played a motormouth Basanti, cracking the whip at her horse Dhanno while racing a tonga in the historic blockbuster ‘Sholay’ (1975).

Besides ‘Dreamgirl’ and ‘Sholay’, Malini is memorable for her major roles in many other films like ‘Razia Sultan’, ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’, ‘Dillagi’, ‘Trishul’, ‘The Burning Train’, ‘Dream Girl’, ‘Sanyasi’, ‘Naseeb’, ‘Kranti’, ‘Johny Mera Naam’, ‘Abhinetri’, ‘Dharmatma’, ‘Mehbooba’, ‘Charas’, ‘Satte Pe Satta’, ‘Alibaba Aur 40 Chor’, ‘Ek Chadar Maili Si’, ‘Jamai Raja’, ‘Jugnu’, ‘Baghban’, ‘Kudrat’, ‘Dost’, ‘Dulhan’, ‘Meera’, ‘Chacha Bhatija’, ‘Shimla Mirchi’ and many more.

