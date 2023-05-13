scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Woh Toh Hai Albela' actress Hiba Nawab reveals her inspiration behind her part in the show

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Television actress Hiba Nawab, who can be currently seen in ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’ essaying the role of Sayuri opposite Shaheer Shaikh, recently spoke about her character transformation in the show to become a mother and how she could relate to her character without being a mother in real life as she is very close to her mom in real life and gain inspiration from her.

She spoke about her bond with her mother and wished her ahead of Mother’s Day.

The actress said, “I share a very friendly relationship with my mother, we are more like best friends to each other. We share things with each other, we fight but eventually come back to each other. I believe there’s no particular day to celebrate our mothers and it goes for everyone and I feel I’m always going to be a child for my mother.”

She further mentioned, “Since she’s not here in town this time, I’m going to make her feel special since I’m too loud on my gestures and I always like to spoil her so I’ll be sending her lots and lots of gifts to her and I hope I spend every Mother’s Day and every day with her just like this making her feel special. Happy Mother’s Day Mom and to every mother out there.”

‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’ airs every Monday-Friday at 9:00 p.m. on Star Bharat.

–IANS

aa/uk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Gujarat's 'Sweet Tooth' fuels alarming rise in diabetes cases
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Gujarat's 'Sweet Tooth' fuels alarming rise in diabetes cases

News

Jayati Bhatia joins the cast of TV family drama 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan'

News

Ayushmann all set for his maiden music concert in Dehradun

Sports

Italian Open: Rain plays spoilsport, delays Saturday's action on clay court event

News

Ruhee Dosani to showcase genderless fashion on Cannes red carpet

Sports

IPL 2023: Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad carry Hyderabad to 182/6 against Lucknow

Sports

India celebrates historic 1000th MotoGP race with bike rally to Gurugram

News

Johnny Depp signs biggest-ever $20mn+ men's fragrance deal with Dior

Sports

Shooting World Cup: Rhythm breaks long-standing world record, misses medal in Baku

Technology

Google with Taito working on AR Space Invaders game

Technology

WhatsApp working on broadcast channel conversation along with 12 new features

Technology

Elon Musk: Appointing new Twitter CEO will allow me to focus on Tesla

News

Jeremy Allen's wife Addison Timlin files for divorce after 3 years of wedlock

Sports

IPL 2023: Playing alongside Virat Kohli is a dream come true for Mahipal Lomror

Sports

IPL 2023: Batters like Suryakumar Yadav put bowlers under a lot of pressure, says GT assistant coach Aashish Kapoor

News

Vijay Varma drove an old ambulance to hone his driving skills for 'Dahaad'

News

Mammootty begins shoot for crime thriller 'Bazooka'

Sports

MI pacer Akash Madhwal says SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) is extraordinary

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US