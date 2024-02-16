‘Madame Web’ Movie Review | Messed up

The problem with ‘Madame Web’ begins with its title. It appears that the makers had some thoughts around introducing a spider girl/woman universe, which apparently did not translate as expected and were lost for a title to whatever was made. ‘Madame Web’ was conceived in 2019, approved for production in 2020, filmed in 2022, and reportedly underwent reshoots. It probably aimed to expand the ‘Spider’ universe following the success of ‘Venom’ and ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ in 2018.

‘Madame Web’ with its uncertain tone and complex storyline is categorised as a suspense thriller. The film reimagines an elderly clairvoyant character from the comics as a young paramedic portrayed by Dakota Johnson. However, the movie struggles to define its identity.

It starts awkwardly with a poorly executed scene set in 1970s Peru with a pregnant Mary Parker (Emma Roberts) expecting a baby during one of her expeditions, which also doubles up as Cassandra Webb aka Cassie / Madame Web (Dakota Johnson)’s origin story in this standalone universe.

Cassie, in her 30s is a paramedic working alongside Ben Parker (Adam Scott) who, after a near-death experience, develops psychic abilities as a clairvoyant which allows her to see future events. Cassie is forced to confront her past while trying to survive with 3 young girls – Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney), Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced) & Mattie Franklin (Celeste O’Connor) – with ‘powerful futures’ who are being hunted by a deadly adversary Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim).

Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades of Grey _ pic courtesy imdb

Dakota Johnson’s performance in ‘Madame Web’ is notably detached, revealing the limitations of her acting abilities when not directed appropriately. Her lack of engagement makes her one of the most mismatched lead actors in recent memory. This disconnect is exacerbated by co-stars like Sydney Sweeney, who appears in odd schoolgirl attire, and Zosia Mamet as Amaria, whose role feels out of place.

The casting choices are just one of many puzzling decisions, including the removal of any references to Spider-Man. The film also introduces unnecessary subplots, such as one involving Emma Roberts as Ben Parker’s pregnant sister, and rushes through important character moments, like the introduction of the three teens in superhero costumes. Even the most iconic lines of the superhero universe, “With great power comes great responsibility,” is twisted and seems forced & mishandled, further highlighting the film’s lack of direction and coherence.

‘Madame Web’ lacks authenticity and credibility. It’s filled with clichés and lacks substance, featuring subpar special effects, uninspired action scenes, and poorly written dialogue. The characters are poorly developed, drowning in exposition. Despite the hype around certain lines from the trailer, they don’t even make it into the final cut. Additionally, the movie includes excessive and blatant product placements, with Pepsi prominently featured in key dramatic scenes, including a finale set around the Pepsi-Cola glow sign.

For the average moviegoer, making sense of this chaotic film will be a challenge. The era of superhero films like ‘Madame Web’ seems to be coming to an end, characterized by a lack of soul and passion, driven more by corporate interests than genuine creativity or audience appeal.

While superhero movies as a genre continue to thrive, this particular type of film feels like a product of powerpoint presentations resulting in boardroom decisions rather than genuine artistic vision, story telling or audience connection.

Movie: Madame Web

Directed by: S J Clarkson

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, Kerry Bishé, Zosia Mamet, José María Yazpik

Running time: 1hr 56 mins