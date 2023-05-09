scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

5 reasons why Fast X should not be missed

The Legacy of Fast and Furious is coming to an end with Fast X - The End of the Road begins with a lot of action, cars, explosions, and family emotions, a thrill-filled journey

By Editorial Desk
5 reasons why Fast X should not be missed
Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes in Fast X

Universal Pictures The Legacy of Fast and Furious is coming to an end with Fast X – The End of the Road begins with a lot of action, cars, explosions, and family emotions. It is a thrill-filled journey where we will see all the iconic characters from the Fast and Furious Saga coming together for one last time for the final race.

When it comes to car racing, we’ll never forget the heart-pounding action scenes of Dom Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) battle for survival and supremacy against an army of bad guys. It’s impossible to overlook the adrenaline rush and exhilaration experienced while watching Dom Toretto and his team use their beast of vehicles to outsmart the villains in a fatal street battle. Before Fast X, races down to the theatres, here are five reasons why you must not miss watching this movie.

Adrenaline Car Adventure
Fast X is special for all car lovers and action enthusiasts. Experiencing great modified cars like muscle cars, with horsepower with designs of cars never seen never before, we can witness some wild car chasing. With off-the-wall cinematic experiences, it’s time to enter the world of explosions, high-octane action, and some of the coolest cars.

Gripping Storyline
We may anticipate that the plot will center around the Toretto family and how Dom is going to save his family and loved ones from the danger who has patiently waited and plotted his every move for the past 12 years. A man whose only mission is revenge and to make Dom suffer the pain he has experienced and to break his family piece by piece.

Action-Filled Ride
Since the debut of The Fast and The Furious in 2001, the franchise has won the hearts of audiences all over the world. It is one of the most promising franchises to never disappoint if you want to experience some really crazy action. The recent trailer of Fast X looks promising to bring 10 x More Action and a thrilling car chase we all love to watch.

Jason Momoa as Villain
Jason Momoa is one of the most loved Hollywood actors who is joining the Fast and Furious Franchise for the first time as the villain. He is now officially part of the long list of enraged antagonists who have put the Toretto team through physical, mental, and spiritual hardship. He is the son of the drug lord Hernan Reyes and is here for revenge for his dad’s death and wants to destroy the Dom family.

Star-Studded Cast
The Fast and Furious are back with Fast X with the Iconic recurring cast members Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, John Cena, and Jason Statham. Every time they come together they make the audience go gaga with their super-skilled and finest performances. The first time joining us in the franchise on this smashing journey are Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson, and Jason Momoa.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X is Written by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau and Produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent. On MAY 19, The Fast X is kicking in theatres. So, reserve your seats right away to experience Fast X Action.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Gul Panag on the elements that make up a horrific movie
Next article
President Joe Biden hopes striking writers are ‘given the fair deal they deserve’
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Asia Cup likely to move out of Pakistan, Sri Lanka may host the tournament: Reports

Sports

When Andre Russell gets going, that ground is simply too small for him: Graeme Swann

Sports

IPL 2023: Chris Jordan replaces injured Jofra Archer at Mumbai Indians

News

Lisa Ray felt uncomfortable celebrating 'Afreen Afreen' video she was strongly identified with

Health & Lifestyle

Australia follows India to ban vaping as it becomes an epidemic among teens

News

Ke Huy Quan says he initially passed on 'American born Chinese' role

News

TV actress Monika Singh: Faced a lot of rejections that comes with being an aspiring actress

News

Jason Statham fights more sea monsters in 'Meg 2' first trailer

News

Kumar Sanu was not aware of daughter Shannon K's acting debut

Sports

IPL 2023: Eden crowd chanting 'Rinku, Rinku' gave me goosebumps, says KKR skipper Nitish Rana

Sports

IPL 2023: Emotions turned quite quickly, nice for us to get over the line, says Aiden Markram

Sports

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's challenges as Mumbai Indians skipper have doubled, says Ravi Shastri

Sports

IPL 2023: Every single game is important for us whether we won or lost the last game, says Jason Roy

Sports

IPL 2023: Fearless Faf du Plessis aims to be more aggressive for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sports

IPL 2023: Wriddhiman Saha is such a phenomenal guy, says Shubman Gill

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shilpa Shetty gets trolled for wearing a ‘zebra crossing’ outfit

Technology

Betterhalf plans to hire 100 employees, strengthen leadership team

Technology

Logitech appoints Anand Lakshmanan as India Head

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US