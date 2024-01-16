75th Emmys: Katherine Heigl joins ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ reunion, talks about her controversial exit

Actress Katherine Heigl joined the former “Grey’s Anatomy” cast members Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson on stage during the Emmy Awards. “When the first episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ aired in March of 2005, I’m not sure if Shonda Rhimes knew that she had created a show that would have a lasting imprint on television and create lifelong friendships,” Pompeo said to the audience ahead of the show’s 20th season launching this year.

“And yes, there have been changes over the years,” Heigl said with a wink to the camera, reports Variety.

“But the one constant is the amazing fanbase.”

Wilson noted that fans have “stayed with us through plane crashes, superstorms, earthquakes and a global pandemic, and as we start our 20th season, we are officially the longest-running prime time medical drama in TV history”.

“And that would not be possible without all of you, so to all our fans,” Pickens Jr. concluded.

“To all of you, thank you.”

The award event can be streamed on Lionsgate Play in India.