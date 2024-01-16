HomeInternationalNews

75th Emmys: Niecy Nash bags Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited or Anthology Series honour for 'Dahmer'

By Agency News Desk
Actress Niecy Nash clinched the honour for Outstanding Supporting Actress Limited or Anthology Series for her performance in the streaming series ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ at the currently ongoing 75th edition of Primetime Emmy Awards.

The official handle of Television Academy took to their official handle on X, erstwhile Twitter, and wrote, “The #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie goes to @NiecyNash for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story ( @Netflix )! #Emmys #75thEmmys”.

The actress’ emotional, moving, political and life-affirming speech gave tough competition to the title of her series, ‘Dahmer’, and much easier to watch.

She pulled off a Snoop Dogg during her speech as she said, “I wanna thank me, for believing in me”.

‘Dahmer’ is about the life of Jeffrey Dahmer, and how he became one of the most notorious serial killers in America. His murders were executed in Bath Township, Ohio, West Allis, Wisconsin, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin between 1978 and 1991.

The series dramatises instances where Dahmer was nearly apprehended until his ultimate conviction and death. It also explores how police incompetence and apathy contributed to enabling his crimes.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The Indian audience can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.

