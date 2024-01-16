HomeInternationalNews

75th Emmys: 'Succession', 'The Bear' tie with 6 wins, 'Beef' follows with 5

Three shows dominated the 2023 Emmy Awards, 'Succession', 'The Bear' and 'Beef'.

By Agency News Desk
Three shows dominated the 2023 Emmy Awards, ‘Succession’, ‘The Bear’ and ‘Beef’. Each show nearly swept their respective category in the drama, comedy and limited series races.

‘Succession’ and ‘The Bear’ tied with a leading six wins each and ‘Beef’ followed closely with five awards, reports ‘Variety’.

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the 75th Emmy Awards provided multiple tributes to hit shows of the past as well as the present. The casts of series like ‘Cheers’, ‘The Sopranos’, ‘Ally McBeal’, ‘Martin’ reunited for the night, while former cast members of shows like ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and the ever-Emmy-ignored comedy ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ took the stage to present awards.

As per ‘Variety’, ‘Succession’ won outstanding drama series, and stars Kieran Culkin (lead actor in a drama), Sarah Snook (lead actress in a drama) and Matthew Macfadyen (supporting actor in a drama) each won awards.

Writer and creator Jesse Armstrong and director Mark Mylod each won for the ‘Connor’s Wedding’ episode, in which Waystar Royco CEO Logan Roy dies. The show also won outstanding drama.

‘The Bear’ won outstanding comedy for its first season, with Jeremy Allen White (lead actor in a comedy), Ayo Edebiri (lead actress in a comedy) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (supporting actor in a comedy) taking home prizes. Creator Christopher Storer also won for writing and directing. ‘Beef’ won the Outstanding Limited Series. Its stars Steven Yeun (lead actor) and Ali Wong (lead actress) won awards, plus creator Lee Sung Jin earned honours for writing and directing.

