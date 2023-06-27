scorecardresearch
Actor Josh Gad shares update on 'Honey, I Shrunk The Kids' film reboot

Actor Josh Gad is giving fans an update on 'Shrunk', the sequel to 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' franchise.

After the film was announced back in 2020 with Rick Moranis set to reprise his role of scientist Wayne Szalinski, there hasn’t been much development on the sequel, reports ‘Deadline’.

However, Gad took to Twitter to answer fans pressing questions and gave a timeline of how the film has been facing setbacks after setbacks.

“A lot of u ask me what’s going on with this film,” Gad tweeted.

“Truth is, we were inches from starting and then Covid hit, inches from starting again and then my schedule exploded with conflicts, inches from starting again and budget got the best of us. If you want it, let your local @disney know,” he said.

‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ is a 1989 family movie directed by Joe Johnston about an inventor that accidentally shrinks his children. The reboot would centre around Gad, one of Szalinski’s kids who is following in his father’s footsteps as an inventor.

Shrunk was delayed back in 2020 following the Covid-19 outbreak that stopped the production of many films and TV shows.

The initial film was followed up by ‘Honey, I Blew Up the Kid’ which was released in 1992. In 1997, ‘Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves’ was released direct-to-video.

‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ was adapted into a syndicated television series in 1997 with Peter Scolari taking over the role of Wayne Szalinski.

The show ran for three seasons with each season consisting of 22 episodes.

