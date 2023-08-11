scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Adam Sandler to star with daughters Sadie, Sunny in new film 'You Are So Not Invited…'

Adam Sandler has unveiled the trailer for his new drama film 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzva',

By Agency News Desk
Adam Sandler to star with daughters Sadie, Sunny in new film 'You Are So Not Invited...'
Adam Sandler to star with daughters Sadie, Sunny in new film 'You Are So Not Invited...'

Adam Sandler has unveiled the trailer for his new drama film ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzva’, in which he will be starring with his real daughters, Sadie (14) and Sunny (17), the two girls will be seen in lead roles.

The movie is an adaptation of author Fiona Rosenbloom’s 2005 novel of the same name. The trailer shows seventh-grade student Stacy (Sunny Sandler) fantasising about her dream bat mitzvah and hanging with her friend Lydia (Samantha Lorraine), with whom she dreams of owning a loft in the same area as Taylor Swift.

The two 12 year olds plan to start their adult lives with a bang, but then a a popular boy, Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman), comes between them leading to romantic flings and drama which eventually puts their friendship to the test.

Adam Sandler can be seen dishing out some comically harsh but wholesome fatherly advice as well as adding in a load of comedic drama to this swirl of chaotic teenage romp of burning hormones and rebellious attitude, which even leads him to bit of a loss.

The official description of the film reads: “Lifelong best friends Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Samantha Lorraine) have long dreamt of epic bat mitzvahs but when popular boy Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman) and Hebrew school drama come between them, their perfect plans go comically awry.”

The movie has been described as a high end coming of life teen comedy and drama by Netflix, which also went on to say that the film revolves around the teens navigating their own lives while all this chaos challenges their friendship as well as their own personal relationships.

The project is the latest in Sandler’s current $250 million Netflix deal. The actor-comedian has produced a rather astonishing eight titles for the streaming service in recent years, ranging from the somewhat notorious Western parody ‘The Ridiculous Six’ to the drama comedy ‘Sandy Wexler’ to his acclaimed stand-up special ‘100% Fresh’, all of which got good reviews. Directed by Sammi Cohen, ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzva’ will release on August 25, 2023.

10
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shiv Thakare receives ‘Best power-packed performer of Television industry’ award
Next article
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth reveal newborn son's name
This May Also Interest You
News

Badshah: 'Hip-hop pushes you to be you, minus the facades'

Sports

England striker Harry Kane agrees Bayern Munich move, set for medical on Friday: Reports

Sports

Hales, Pooran, du Plessis, Rossouw among 6 batters nominated for upcoming BBL overseas draft

News

'Jawan' has a strong take on women empowerment, says SRK

News

'Vijay Varma's versatility can take him to all kinds of places in the world,' says KJo

Technology

Amazon plans to drop dozens of in-house brands as it battles costs, regulators

Technology

BharatPe launches new Android PoS machine for merchants

Technology

Uttar Pradesh records maximum cases of cancer

News

Rob Lowe reveals why he walked out from critically acclaimed 'The West Wing'

Technology

Innovations, strategy drive realme's exceptional 51% Q2 growth in India

News

Josh Lucas shot underwater scenes for 6 to 8 hours for 'Black Demon'

Sports

Even Jadeja is not playing…don’t want anyone to miss key events, says Rohit on missing T20Is v Windies

News

Martin Sheen lends support to docu-film on US labour trafficking

News

Carry Minati's new rap single 'Jalwa' is inspired by Cleopatra

News

Parekh family set to return with 'Khichdi 2-Mission Paanthukistan' on Diwali

Technology

Gut microbiome can raise risk, severity of HIV, EBV disease

News

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth reveal newborn son's name

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare receives ‘Best power-packed performer of Television industry’ award

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US