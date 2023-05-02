scorecardresearch
After cats, Met Gala carpet hosts a cockroach

While a galaxy of stars descended on the Met Gala carpet to set their best fashion foot forward, there was an unlikely guest at the event who turned heads.

By Agency News Desk
While a galaxy of stars descended on the Met Gala carpet to set their best fashion foot forward, there was an unlikely guest at the event who turned heads. A tiny cockroach was seen causing ripples on the red carpet of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The cockroach roaming on the carpet was captured by the paparazzi in their lens and the video of the same has gone viral on social media, causing a laugh riot and inviting some hilarious comments from users.

One Internet user wrote, “Ok now THIS is the best outfit of the night (laughing face emoticons).” Another said, “Serving the best look of the night. The photographer making her feel like the queen she is.” Another comment read, “Best dressed celebrity right here.”

“This is how serious I take my job!!” quipped another, referring to the photographer who even followed the cockroach to take more pictures.

The event was a hit as several international celebs paid tribute to late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld on whom the theme of the event was based.

Indian actress Alia Bhatt too made her Met Gala debut as she wore a gorgeous white gown designed by Prabal Gurung. Alia Bhatt’s bridal look was inspired by a 1992 bridal look created for Chanel by Karl Lagerfeld and modelled by Claudia Schiffer.

