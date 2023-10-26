scorecardresearch
Al Pacino, girlfriend Noor Alfallah dismiss split rumours as they step out for date

Scarface’ star Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah dismissed rumours about their split as they headed out for a date night in Los Angeles.

Al Pacino, girlfriend Noor Alfallah dismiss split rumours as they step out for date _ pic courtesy news agency

The 83-year-old actor was spotted with the producer, 29, going for dinner at Pace Italian restaurant, just days after she was enjoying a playful date with Prince Alexander von Furstenberg, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Noor, who gave birth to their son Roman in June, reportedly filed for sole custody of their child. The producer had filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court and along with reasonable visitation, she had also requested that the award-winning actor have “joint legal custody.”

However, the couple defied the rumours and enjoyed a romantic outing in Los Angeles, with Noor walking ahead of the veteran Hollywood icon as he ambled behind her.

As per Mirror.co.uk, she dressed casually for the occasion, rocking a pair of black drawstring trousers and a cropped leather jacket, while Al tried to keep a low profile with a dark coat and sunglasses.

A spokesperson for the ‘Scarface’ star shut down reports of their break-up with a statement, as they told DailyMail.com that the couple have “mutually reached an agreement regarding their son”, and were still together. “Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman. They are together. They haven’t split,” they added.

Noor’s date night with Al comes just a few days after she was spotted having a playful lunch outing with Prince Alexander von Furstenberg, the son of fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg and Prince Egon von Furstenberg. The duo indulged in lunch and were captured hugging and being touchy-feely while waiting for their valet in the queue.

