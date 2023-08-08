scorecardresearch
Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan – an unforgettable trio in ‘Heart of Stone’

'Heart of Stone' promises an adrenaline-pumping thrill ride led by none other than the powerhouse duo of Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt.

In the high-octane world of spy thriller, where alliances are ever-shifting and secrets lie beneath every surface, “Heart of Stone” promises an adrenaline-pumping thrill ride led by none other than the powerhouse duo of Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt. As anticipation builds for this female-led action extravaganza, fans are eager to witness the chemistry between these two dynamic actresses.

However, the magic doesn’t stop there, as another key player in this electrifying ensemble is none other than the talented Jamie Dornan.

Stepping into the international arena for the first time, Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt found herself cast in the role of Keya Dhawan, a woman with fierce determination and unmatched intellect. For Alia it was a super huge opportunity to be a part of a film like this, and to break through to the global market.

(This was recorded in 2022 and early 2023 before the SAG strike)

Talking about Gal Gadot, Alia shared, “For me, this was a super huge opportunity, my first Hollywood film. And having seen Gal’s exceptional work, I knew this project was something special,” shared Alia.

“The idea of being part of a spy thriller with a female lead, a woman like Gal, was incredibly exciting. And I was even more thrilled when I got to know that Jamie would be joining the team too.”

Alia’s excitement was palpable as she recounted her initial interactions with her co-stars.

“Gal is such a loving person, and her energy is so warm. When I’m around her, I feel like I’ve known her for a very long time. It’s like we instantly clicked, and that comfort translated onto the screen.”

“Working with Jamie, I’ve basically shot almost every day with him now, and it’s easy. Jamie is super funny and very fun to work with on this film. We’re doing all these intense moments where the stakes are really high, but off camera we’re giggling, chatting, and the mood is extremely light. That contrast is really interesting, and he’s a fabulous actor as well, very subtle, but his eyes are extremely expressive. Working with him was really fun and easy,” Alia shared about Jamie Dornan.

Watch ‘Heart of Stone’, a power-packed thriller, exclusively on Netflix on 11th August!

