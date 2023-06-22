scorecardresearch
Amanda Bynes' psychiatric hold likely to be extended

Amanda Bynes' psychiatric hold will be extended beyond the mandatory 72-hour period, she was released from a psychiatric hospital in April

By Agency News Desk

Actress Amanda Bynes’ psychiatric hold will be extended beyond the mandatory 72-hour period. The troubled actress – who was released from a psychiatric hospital in April – was intercepted by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers recently, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The officers intercepted her after they responded to a call about a woman in distress, as per TMZ.

The 37-year-old star was taken to a police station where a medical unit was waiting to assess her and determine if she needed further treatment.

As per ‘Female First UK’, now, sources have said that her family is “concerned” for the star as mental health professionals try and get her stabilised on medication and that she could be facing a week in their safe hands.

Amanda was released from a conservatorship in March, 2022 after almost nine years, so her mother Lynn is no longer responsible for making sure her daughter takes her medication.

In February, the ‘She’s The Man’ star was found naked and alone in the early hours of the morning and was subsequently placed on psychiatric hold in a mental health ward but left the facility weeks later.

It was claimed ahead of her release that she would “enrol in an outpatient mental health treatment programme” upon being discharged but because she is no longer under the conservatorship arrangement, she was free to make her own medical decisions.

Just days after the incident occurred, an eyewitness recalled that they had seen Amanda – who has been in an on/off relationship with Paul Michael in recent years – during the early hours of the morning and described watching her ask a woman for help as she seemed “out of it”.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
