scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Angela Bassett will support her children if they pursue a career in acting

Angela Bassett won't forbid her kids if they follow her into the movies.

By News Bureau

Actress Angela Bassett won’t forbid her kids if they follow her into the movies.

The 64-year-old actress vows to always support her children irrespective of what they do in their careers, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“They want to follow the success, but whether it be acting, I don’t get any clues to that right now. It’s a little music, a little sports. But whatever they want to do, I support them,” Angela explained to PEOPLE when speaking about her kids’ interests.

Angela recently won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, and the Hollywood star revealed that she celebrated her success with her kids.

She said: “I went home and hugged my kids. They were really excited for mom to bring home a statue.”

Meanwhile, Angela previously claimed that finding the “right” person is the key to wedded bliss. The actress has been married to husband Courtney B. Vance since 1997 and she feels that couples in the spotlight need to be “looking in the same direction.”

She explained: “Staying together so long, whether in the industry or not, I think the important thing is that you gotta marry the right person. Make sure you’re both looking in the same direction, basically.”

The ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’ star added that couples should both recognise and respect each other’s individual wishes.

Angela explained: “You’re not clones of each other, but you have similar or closest similar belief systems and, you know, pleasant personalities.”

“Because we all have strengths and weaknesses, and we want to support one another. But I think also recognising that we are each individuals, we have our individual dreams and desires and hopes and ways of doing things.”

Previous article
Jeremy Renner face bruises removed from 'Mayor of Kingstown' poster after accident
Next article
Jennifer Lopez was supposed to be in three-way kiss with Madonna, Britney Spears at 2003 VMAs
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Global smartphone shipments fall 17% in Q4: Report

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature folding lens camera

News

'BB16': Tina almost slaps Shalin for questioning her character

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Shiv chooses Priyanka over Nimrit for ticket to finale

News

'Shark Tank India 2': Sharks Aman, Anupam get into a heated tussle

Sports

1st ODI: Try to play the situations whenever I am playing, says Suryakumar Yadav

Sports

ILT20: Imran Tahir receives White Belt after a fantastic spell

Sports

1st ODI: It's an opportunity to prove myself in the middle order, says Ishan Kishan

News

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai to romance each other?

Technology

Apple holds release of AR Glasses, plans for low-cost MR headset

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara Advani blushes and hugs Sidharth Malhotra at Mission Majnu screening

News

N. Balakrishna, Junior NTR pay tributes to NTR on birth anniversary

News

S.S. Rajamouli: It’s a dream of every filmmaker to work in Hollywood

News

Bigg Boss 16: Fans are in love with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan’s bromance; calling ShivStan is a geniune bond

Health & Lifestyle

TN to have 708 Mohalla clinics by Feb

Sports

'Players are being harassed': Top Indian wrestler protest against WFI at Jantar Mantar

Sports

1st ODI: Hardik, Shardul, Ishan come in as India win toss, elect to bat first against New Zealand

News

Meet Bros wish to set the tone of 2023 with their latest track 'Javaan Toofaan'

Sports

'It's an abuse to domestic cricket': Venkatesh Prasad lashes out at selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz Khan

Sports

Aus Open: Nadal crashes out in second round

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US