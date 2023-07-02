scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

When Anthony Mackie forgot his ‘Captain America 4’ lines courtesy to Harrison Ford

When Anthony Mackie was so nervous to shoot opposite Harrison Ford on their first day of filming 'Captain America: Brave New World' that he forgot the script.

By Agency News Desk
When Anthony Mackie forgot his 'Captain America 4' lines courtesy to Harrison Ford
Anthony Mackie at an event for Captain America- Brave New World _ pic courtesy imdb

Hollywood actor Anthony Mackie shared that he was very nervous to shoot opposite Harrison Ford on their first day of filming ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ that he forgot the script. Marvel’s upcoming fourth ‘Captain America’ movie finds Mackie’s Sam Wilson stepping into the title role for the first time in a feature film, reports Variety.

Ford is a new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, replacing the late William Hurt as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross.

“The first day was so intimidating,” Mackie told Inverse. “I was so fucking nervous I couldn’t remember my lines. He’s Harrison f****** Ford. There is this aura about him. But he dispels that really quickly because he’s such a cool guy. He’s everything a movie star should be. He would say, ‘Let’s shoot this piece of shit.’ And everybody was like, ‘Yeah, let’s shoot this s***.'”

While plot details for ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ are under wraps, Marvel has confirmed that Ford’s Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross is the President of the United States.

“We spent a good bit of time together,” Mackie said, quoted by Variety. “Ross and Cap have always had that relationship, where they were friends and they respected each other, but they always bumped heads. That’s their relationship in the storyline.”

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ recently wrapped production in Atlanta. The tentpole is being directed by Julius Onah . Malcolm Spellman, who worked with Mackie as the creator of the Disney+ series ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, is a co-writer on the film.

Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson are reprising their Marvel roles of Betty Ross and Samuel Sterns from ‘The Incredible Hulk’, while fellow MCU newcomers include Shira Haas and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor Danny Ramirez.

Pic. Sourceimdb
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
ESA’s Euclid launches to probe Universe’s mystery of dark matter & energy
Next article
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' set to gross more than $1 billion
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Twitch to host TwitchCon Paris as planned despite protests

Technology

Jack Dorsey says running Twitter 'hard'

News

Time to rework economics of filmmaking (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

Tabu, Kareena, Kriti-starrer ‘The Crew’ release date announced

News

Ewan McGregor feted with lifetime achievement award at Karlovy Vary film fest to a resounding applause

Technology

Medtronic's heart device data management system vulnerable to hacking

News

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra do ‘sewa’ at Golden Temple ahead of their wedding

News

Brian May remembers Freddie Mercury ahead of Queen’s 50th anniversary

Technology

Meta's Twitter competitor briefly appeared on Google Play store

News

Sonu Sood has a heartfelt conversation with ‘MTV Roadies' contestant, his parents

Technology

Reports of Pixel Fold screen breakage emerge a day after launch

News

Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' set to gross more than $1 billion

Technology

ESA’s Euclid launches to probe Universe’s mystery of dark matter & energy

News

Kanye West, wife Bianca Censori check out ‘adult toys’ during Tokyo vacay

News

'IBD 3': Shivanshu Soni pays tribute to Guinness World Record holder Srushti

Technology

NETGEAR Orbi RBK852 mesh router gives Wi-Fi a new life with wider range

Technology

Over 2 lakh WordPress websites vulnerable to hacking due to plugin bug

Technology

Smart home devices market declines further, slump to last into 2024

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US