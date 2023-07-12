scorecardresearch
Arnold Schwarzenegger pumps iron, flaunts strength weeks before turning 76

By Agency News Desk
Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger was recently seen lifting weights at the gym in Los Angeles just weeks before he celebrates his 76th birthday. 

However, it’s clear to see he is still exercising like he’s training for Mr. Universe. He even got his exercise on his way to work riding his bike, reports mirror.co.uk.

The former governor of California was working out his arms as he sat on a workout bench using a workout machine. He paid no attention to other gym goers as he wore all black –a black t-shirt, black shorts, black slip-on trainers, and black calf-length socks.

In typical Terminator fashion, he also wore tinted sunglasses the entire time.

While biking, Arnold wore a blue zip-up jacket with an orange, red, and white emblem. He also seems to be keeping his hair a brunette colour while his beard and moustache seem to be naturally white.

The gym in Venice Beach, where he was seen working out, was the first gym Arnold trained in when arriving in US. He was coached by Joe Weider, the creator of the Mr. Olympia bodybuilding contest. Arnie later went on to win the Mr. Olympia title seven times.

He started his career as a bodybuilder, taking up the sport at 15 years old in his home country of Austria. At age 20, he won the Mr. Universe bodybuilding contest after coming in second the year before.

“The Mr. Universe title was my ticket to America, the land of opportunity, where I could become a star and get rich,” he said. He’s won a total of three Mr. Universe competitions.

It’s no surprise that the bodybuilder turned actor first drew attention with the 1977 bodybuilding film Pumping Iron. Since then, he’s been in several films such as Conan the Barbarian to Jingle All The Way.

Arnold took a break from acting to become the governor of California in 2003. In 2011, he reached his term limit and returned to acting.

2011 is also the year that Arnold’s secret son was made public. Joseph Baena was revealed to be his son with the former housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena.

Joseph is following in his famous father’s footsteps with a love of bodybuilding and acting in an upcoming movie ‘Called to Duty’.

