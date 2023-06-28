‘Barbie’ fans get chance to stay in giant custom-built pink ‘DreamHouse’ mansion

Ahead of the release of the ‘Barbie’ film, fans of the doll are getting the chance to stay in a real-life pink ‘DreamHouse’ mansion. As fans await the release of the ‘Barbie’ film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, Airbnb has announced a real-life ‘DreamHouse’ in Malibu that will be available for a complimentary stay, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Fans can book two one-night stays for two guests on July 21 and 22, with the stay free as, according to Airbnb: “Ken couldn’t figure out how to put a price on Barbie’s Malibu ‘DreamHouse’.”

Perched above the beach with breathtaking views, the life-size toy pink mansion is also said to be a Barbie fan’s “dream come true“.

The listing highlights its location in Malibu, California, surrounded by stunning beaches that offer picturesque views of the coastline. CBS photojournalist and helicopter operator John Schreiber tweeted footage of the pink mansion, visible from a distance of 10 miles.

Guests will also have the opportunity to experience life in Barbie Land in true Ken style.

They can explore Ken’s collection of cowboy items and rollerblades and browse through his extensive wardrobe to find the perfect beach ensemble.

The outdoor disco dance floor invites them to channel their inner cowboy and learn to dance, while serenading with Ken’s guitar is also an option.

The expansive mansion boasts an infinity pool and to top it off, Barbie’s guests can take home a set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and a surfboard, offering a piece of Ken’s world as a memento.

Booking for the DreamHouse opens on 17 July at 10am PT, and upon arrival, guests will be warmly greeted by a concierge who will guide them through the vibrant pink abode and assist in arranging meals.

To mark the release of the upcoming ‘Barbie’ film, Airbnb will also make a one-time donation to Save the Children, which supports kids, families, and communities in more than 100 countries and offers learning resources and assistance to help girls build confidence and excel in school.