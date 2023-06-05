scorecardresearch
Beyonce splurges around $2,500 at Chicken Shop for her pop-up event

Beyonce Knowles spent 2,000 pounds ($2,500) at fried chicken chain Chicken Shop.

By Agency News Desk
Beyonce splurges around $2,500 at Chicken Shop for her pop-up event
Beyonce splurges around $2,500 at Chicken Shop for her pop-up event

Singer Beyonce Knowles spent 2,000 pounds ($2,500) at fried chicken chain Chicken Shop.

The ‘Formation’ singer curated an exclusive event at the FLANNELS x Beyonce Renaissance pop-up, which opened on London’s Oxford Street this week to mark her week of gigs in the city, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The pop diva treated her guests to 50 Straight Up Burgers, 20 Korean Vegan Burgers, 200 portions of three Naked Tenders, and 75 servings of frees, which were supplied by the chain’s Baker Street restaurant.

John Nelson, Chicken Shop CEO, told BANG Showbiz: “At Chicken Shop, we’re big fans of Beyonce and have watched in excitement as ‘Bey-mania’ swept London this last week, so it was an honour to know we were her Fried Chicken Shop of choice when it came to satisfying the cravings of her guests at the Flannels exclusive event. Our Baker Street team was totally buzzed to serve over 300 meals for the big night!”

The brand shared photos of Beyonce’s huge order on Instagram.

They captioned the post: “Bow down, because we’re buzzing to learn Queen Bey is Crazy in Love with Chicken Shop fried chicken! That’s right, @Beyonce catered her exclusive event at Flannels X Beyonce Renaissance pop-up on Oxford St last night, treating all her guests to a helping of our Straight Up Burger, Naked Tenders and House Fries! Big up our Baker Street team who served up over 300 portions of delicious fried chicken fries like absolute pros #NextLevelFriedChicken.”

The party comes after it was recently revealed the 41-year-old pop superstar gave VIP tickets for her ‘Renaissance’ shows to her butler, chef, and concierge at London’s Corinthia hotel to thank them for looking after her during her stay.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Beyonce is really sweet and very gracious to everyone around her, so always wants to thank the people who are taking care of her. They have gone above and beyond to look after her while she has been in the UK, so she treated them to some of the best tickets you can get. She asked for the staff’s emails to personally thank them.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
