Billie Eilish addresses split from ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford may have called it quits, but they're still friends.

By Agency News Desk
‘Happier Than Ever’ hitmaker Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford may have called it quits, but they’re still friends. The couple broke up in May and had been together since October 2022.

Billie confirmed that she is still single by taking to her Instagram story when she answered a fan question, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The fan had asked if she was currently seeing anyone to which Billie replied “NO SIRRRRRR (sic)”.

This didn’t come as much of a shock to fans who had heard about the break up months ago, but did confirm that Billie hasn’t found someone new. Another fan jumped at the opportunity to ask Billie more about her relationship and Billie seemed to be an open book.

As per Mirror.co.uk, she responded to a question about Jesse to say: “Very very good friends only. My homie forever.”

TMZ drummed up some rumours of the pair when they released pictures of them in October on a dinner date. Then, fans became even more convinced that something was going on when they went to Coachella together.

Billie didn’t confirm anything until she made it Instagram official in a post showing off their couples Halloween costume.

It came with major backlash. Poking fun at their own age difference, Billie, 21, dressed up like a baby with Jesse, 31, dressing as an old man. Fans felt like it was a total diss at them who had been expressing concern about the stars’ questionable age difference. After all, there is 10 years between the pair.

Much against her fans’ advice, Billie continued her relationship with Jesse. They made a few more public appearances, arriving to the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 together the following month.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
