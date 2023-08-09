scorecardresearch
Billy Porter says he is forced to sell his New York home due to ongoing Hollywood strikes

Billy Porter has said that amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, he is being forced to sell his New York home, despite his new film 'Pose' being a critical and commercial success.

By Agency News Desk
Actor Billy Porter, who is known for films such as ‘The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy’, ‘Cinderella’ and ‘Pose’, has said that amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, he is being forced to sell his New York home, despite his new film ‘Pose’ being a critical and commercial success.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the actor told the Evening Standard: “I have to sell my house. I don’t know when we’re gonna go back to work.”

Billy, who is in England promoting his music career, explained: “The life of an artist, until you make f***-you money, which I haven’t made yet, is still check-to-check.”

Back in 2021, the actor told Conde Nast Traveller that his house which sits on one-acre of land is the first home he has ever owned and further told Evening Standard that two of his upcoming projects have been axed as Hollywood remains at a standstill due to the strikes.

“I was supposed to be in a new movie, and on a new television show starting in September. None of that is happening now.”

The actor-singer who is a proponent of the LGBTQ scene and a big activist on that front had bought the property back in October 2020 with a total cost of $1,400,000 along with his now ex-husband Adam Smith, who he split from in July.

The house’ current worth is over $2,307,700 and is a massive and lavish estate, built around a 4,500 square-feet with four bedrooms, five bathrooms dating back all the way to 1970.

Billy Porter is not the first actor to suffer from the strikes as many other actors have had to go through financial losses due to their projects either getting delayed or axed altogether, such as Jason Mamoa due to his own film ‘Aquaman 2’ sitting on the edge of getting delayed.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
