Blake Lively responds Ryan Reynolds' Super Bowl joke

Actress Blake Lively is back home after Super Bowl weekend. The ‘Gossip Girl’ actress, 36, posted an Instagram Story in response to her husband Ryan Reynolds’ Instagram joke questioning where she was even though Lively had been shown alongside Taylor Swift multiple times on TV that night.

Posing in front of the same ‘Deadpool’ trailer background as Reynolds, 47, did in his post, Lively wrote, “Honey, I’m home. My day was good. Yours?”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Blake Lively was alongside Swift at Sunday’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas, which saw the ‘Love Story’ hitmaker’s boyfriend Travis Kelce help bring the Kansas City Chiefs to victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

As per ‘People’ magazine, the ‘Gossip Girl’ alum cheered on the Chiefs wearing a red Adidas tracksuit and white cropped tank top. Rather than go all-out sporty, however, she paired the look with stiletto heels and retro ’80s-style curls.

Reynolds — who tied the knot with Lively in 2012 — hilariously took to Instagram to ask “Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?”

He then shared a shot of Lively’s arm, featuring multiple bangles and a ‘Deadpool’ charm, with the caption, “Found my wife”.