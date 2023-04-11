scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Bob Odenkirk strikes off starring in Marvel movie: Don't think I'm built for that world

Bob Odenkirk has opened up about what type of characters he likes to play and how it doesn't align with what Marvel Studios produces.

By Agency News Desk
Bob Odenkirk strikes off starring in Marvel movie Don't think I'm built for that world
Bob Odenkirk strikes off starring in Marvel movie Don't think I'm built for that world

Actor Bob Odenkirk has opened up about what type of characters he likes to play and how it doesn’t align with what Marvel Studios produces.

“I always like to keep things grounded, relatable and smaller. I don’t think I’m built for that world,” he told The Independent in a recent interview, reports ‘Deadline’.

“I’m built for characters that make you feel like that guy could live next door.”

Some would argue that his 2021 action film Nobody is a character that doesn’t fall in the category he describes, but Odenkirk has a different perspective on Hutch.

“(Hutch) is still a family man, but his relationship to violence is different. He’s changed, but he’s still got a long way to go to find real balance in how he’s living his life,” he said about the character he’s reprising in an upcoming sequel.

Odenkirk added: “I care about this more than you could imagine. You’d think it’s the personal story of my life, and not an action-genre movie.”

Back in 2022 and during the Venice Film Festival, Odenkirk said he was inclined to do more action films after starring in Nobody.

“I was very surprised by Nobody. I had initiated that project because I had a feeling that the character I was developing in Better Call Saul was the kind of character you see in an action film,” he said.

“He has earnest desires and he was willing to sacrifice himself… I still train multiple times a week and if I get my way you’re going to see me doing more action. I found the action sequences a great deal of fun and close to doing sketch comedy… I love the early Jackie Chan films which had humour in them. I’d like to get that in the future.”

Previous article
Shubhangi Atre: Angoori is the greatest gift God ever gave me on my birthday
Next article
Hyundai to invest $18.2 bn in EV production by 2030
This May Also Interest You
News

Sneha Raikar: Nowadays, actors have so many resources which we never had

Technology

vivo launches 2 new smartphones with large displays in India

Sports

Odisha sets up 18 training centres to boost hockey at grassroots

Sports

Official chant launched to mark 100-day countdown to FIFA Women's World Cup

Health & Lifestyle

High stress may raise risk of cognitive problems post age 45: Study

Sports

IPL 2023: 'It was a bit painful', Wasim Jaffer surprised with Rahul's timid approach against RCB

News

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka drops cryptic post after Rhea Chakraborty ‘Roadies’ announcement

News

Esha Deol: Kick-boxing helped me perform action sequences in 'Hunter'

Sports

IPL betting racket busted in Hyderabad, 10 held

Sports

Jorge Almiron takes charge of Boca Juniors

Sports

IPL 2023: Lack of crucial batting partnerships hurting Mumbai Indians, says Sunil Gavaskar

Technology

Hyundai to invest $18.2 bn in EV production by 2030

News

Shubhangi Atre: Angoori is the greatest gift God ever gave me on my birthday

News

Michelle Dockery to star alongside Tom Hanks in Robert Zemeckis' 'Here'

News

Neha Kakkar, Singhsta's new song 'Massla' cashes in on Synthpop wave in music industry

Technology

Twitter merges with Musk's everything app called 'X'

Technology

Google slapped with $32 mn fine for unfair practices in app market

Health & Lifestyle

New Zealand urges preventive measures to reduce Covid impact

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US