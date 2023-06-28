Boy George's showbiz firm goes bust with $1.2 mn debts

Singer Boy George’s showbiz firm Culture Club has gone bust with debts of almost $1.2 million. The company has been ordered to shut down by the UK High Court, due to debts owed to his former Culture Club band mate and ex-boyfriend Jon Moss, 65, according to TheSun.

The company’s assets of $4,13,911 are being taken by the liquidators to Moss back. The move from the high court has reportedly led to the singer “facing bankruptcy”.

George, 62, was also ordered to pay Moss’ legal fees. The breakdown of the relationship with his former drummer Moss reportedly turned into a bitter feud that split the band and sparked a legal battle over profits.

George had previously denied claims that he “defrauded” his former band member.

He said in a statement earlier this year: “My former band member Jon Moss has made the most unfounded and hurtful allegations against me in legal proceedings in the UK. Needless to say, his allegations that I conspired to defraud him are entirely untrue.”

According to the Daily Mail, the collapsedfirm, which was set up in 2018, was to be used for handling George’sshowbizpay-outs.

BoyGeorge and Jon Moss were in a secret and turbulent relationship in the early years of Culture Club. The pair have both alleged physical and emotional abuse against each other. In his 1995 biography, ‘Take It Like A Man’, George said his relationship with Moss was “built on power-tripping and masochism”.

The couple broke off their relationship in 1985.