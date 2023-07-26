scorecardresearch
Bradley Cooper 'bothered' by ex Irina Shayk's new romance with Tom Brady 

Los Angeles, July 26 (IANS) Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper is “bothered” over ex Irina Shayk’s budding new romance with Tom Brady, and afraid that the NFL legend might “take her heart away from him forever”.

Supermodel Shayk and Brady’s relationship was brought to light over the weekend when photographers caught them cozying up in his car after spending the night together, dailymail.co.uk reported.

Daily Mail quoting sources said that Bradley is very “conflicted” about her latest love interest.

Irina, 37, and Bradley, 48, first started dating in 2015, and they welcomed a daughter together, named Lea, in March 2017.

They were together for four years before splitting in 2019, but since then rumours have swirled continuously that they were rekindling their love as they were seen spending time together on numerous occasions.

But with the supermodel having officially moved on with Tom Brady, 45, an insider told DailyMail.com that the ‘Hangover’ star is not pleased.

“To say he is not bothered by this would be a lie,” they said. “He has been on and off and on with Irina and he has so much love for her. She is the mother to his girl and they are his two favourite women in the world. He feels that, for the first time, she met someone in Tom that would take her heart away from him forever.”

The source said that the actor was “conflicted” because he had “dated other women” since their breakup.

The source added: “Tom is very capable of being a devoted husband and parent and husband. This is what gets to Bradley.”

Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen, 43, who started dating the football star in 2007 and was with him for more than a decade before they confirmed they were divorcing in October 2022, is completely “unbothered” by his romance with Irina because she had “moved on”, a source told Daily Mail.

Tom and Irina first connected when they both attended the wedding of art heir billionaire Joe Nahmad and his longtime girlfriend, Madison Headrick, in May.

