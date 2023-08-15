Emma Heming says she’s ‘not good’ amid Bruce Willis’ dementia battle

Emma Heming has confessed she’s “not good” as she continues to support her dementia-stricken actor-husband Bruce Willis. The 45-year-old model, who has daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, nine, with the ‘Die Hard’ actor, 68, made the admission in an update to her social media fans in which she urged fellow “care partners” to “look for something beautiful” in their otherwise “hard”, “stressful” days and send her photos of their lives, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She said on her Instagram, “I know it looks like I’m out living my best life, (but) I have to make a conscious effort every single day to live the best life that I can. I do that for myself, I do that for our two children and (I do that for) Bruce, who would not want me to live any other way. So I don’t want it to be misconstrued that I’m good, ’cause I’m not. I’m not good.”

In March, Emma marked her 14th wedding anniversary to Bruce by posting photos and a video to mark happy moments since they got hitched.

Alongside a photo of a bouquet of flowers she received from a friend, Emma wrote on her Instagram, “Today marks 14 years of marriage to the greatest love of my life. I woke with my heart full but what my mind kept going back to was another person’s act of kindness yesterday I wanted to share as it inspired the heck out of me.”

“In passing at a school event for our children, I mentioned to my friend that our anniversary was tomorrow. Cut to, I get a text from my friend later that day that said she left ‘a little something’ for me at my door. It was this sweet bouquet of flowers (pictured) with a note that said Happy Anniversary amongst other things. It got me thinking about how hard these types of ‘special occasions’ can be on caregivers.

“When usually our person would acknowledge the event, now their changing brains just can’t. And that is what it is. So my point is this. If you know someone that is looking after someone else, don’t ask what you can do, just do. This random act of kindness will honestly stay with me for a long time.”

Hours later, she shared a video shot by Bruce’s ex-wife Demi Moore of her and the actor renewing their vows on their 10th wedding anniversary. Bruce marked turning 68 on March 19 while surrounded by his children Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 32, and Tallulah Willis, 29, who he has with his 60-year-old actress ex Demi.

Bruce retired from acting last year due to the brain disorder aphasia affecting his ability to understand language, and in another update on his health last month, his family said he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which affects behaviour, problem-solving, planning and emotions.